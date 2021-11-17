Matildas at full capacity for dress rehearsal for World Cup final against USA | Mathilde





Captain Sam Kerr and vice-captain Steph Catley lead an almost complete Matildas squad to face the United States in a friendly series which coach Tony Gustavsson treats as a dress rehearsal for the Cup final of the world 2023. Twenty-one players return from the October home series against Brazil to play again in front of home crowds, this time against the world No.1 nation who denied them an Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo. The United States, for whom Gustavsson has been a longtime assistant, including throughout their winning 2019 World Cup campaign, send a squad made up mostly of young players and marginal players for the matches in Sydney on the 27th. November then in Newcastle on November 30. But even without Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan on the roster, Gustavsson means the next World Cup is just around the corner and he knows the Australian co-hosts should at least make it through to the final stages. There really is no more exciting challenge for the team than facing the World No.1 team, in front of thousands of passionate fans, in the stadium where the final of the Women’s World Cup will be played. Fifa in 2023, Gustavsson said. It couldn’t be a better dress rehearsal for a World Cup final and we’re going to treat it the same. From arriving to these game days with what we hope will be record crowds, this is our chance to prepare for the big moments we want to be in 2023. Among Matilda’s returning from injury are Manchester City winger Hayley Raso (shoulder) and Aston Villa forward Emily Gielnik (toe), although their involvement is likely to be limited. Sydney FC duo Jessika Nash and Charlize Rule, both 17, are the latest new entrants and the Young Matildas could add their names to this year’s growing roster of debutants yet again. The large-scale retention is a nod to the Asian Cup in January, and Gustavsson will use the friendlies to polish his roster. When selecting the team, balance was at the heart of decision-making, the Swede said. We know this is our last chance to see the squad together before announcing the squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup next year, and we remain focused on this crucial preparation. However, with another home camp, we didn’t want to miss the opportunity to expose two other young players to our standards and team philosophy, and find out if they can be a part of building the depth towards. the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023. Mathilde team: Mackenzie Arnold, Angela Beard, Ellie Carpenter, Steph Catley, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler, Emily Gielnik, Charlotte Grant, Bryleeh Henry, Alanna Kennedy, Sam Kerr (captain), Teagan Micah, Jessika Nash, Courtney Nevin, Clare Polkinghorne, Hayley Raso, Karly Roestbakken, Charlize Rule, Remy Siemsen, Kyah Simon, Emily van Egmond, Clare Wheeler, Lydia Williams, Tameka Yallop.

