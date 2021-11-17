The best gifts for the men in your life





Shopping for gifts for men has a reputation for being stressful. But it doesn’t have to be so: if you stick to high, useful basics with the occasional gag in the mix, you’ll always succeed. Whether your dad, brother, boyfriend or roommate is on trend or not, you’ll appreciate a cozy hand-knitted sweater from Toast or a timeless leather card holder from Brunello Cucinelli. If it’s a little more daring, why not opt ​​for a pair of Bode shoes with a subtly embellished touch? And if he’s ready to graduate from Old Spice and Febreze, let us recommend The Row’s new scent oils or a chic Blind Barber candle. If you’re in the mood for something a little more fun or a utilitarian Christmas stocking, we’ve got you covered. To everyone on your list this year, this edited selection is sure to please. We only include products that have been independently selected by the W editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. A cut above Old Spice The Rows new trio of sexless scent oils are all based on a specific 20-year-old sandalwood storehouse, each coated in different notes, from tobacco to water lily and amber. The most cozy sweater You can’t go wrong with a classic fisherman’s knit. This one from Toast is handmade in the Irish mountains of Donegal. An elegant shoe all year round These comfortable and stylish shoes go just as well with worn jeans as they do with crisp pants. A nostalgic tech upgrade This handy purse-shaped AirPod case doubles as a keychain, perfect for the guy who always misplaces his headphones. A real daddy’s hat Do you have a friend who just had a baby? Put a smile on her face with this naughty cap. For your favorite Grinch We all know a holiday cranky who demands no gifts but secretly loves them. This will do the trick. A hellish wallet to use forever If you are really stumped, a fabulous leather card holder is always a good choice. A candle without fuss This subtle and masculine scent will zhuzh any coffee table or powder room. The most elegant pocket knife Whether it’s cooking over a campfire or just making the perfect cheese plate, a cute pocket knife is always a good idea. A surprisingly awesome Christmas stocking If he enjoys cooking, a set of high-end, super-efficient kitchen sponges will be appreciated for months to come. For the teleworker who somehow misses the office Why not recreate some starting energy at home with this compact set?

