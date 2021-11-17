Perus’ biggest fashion shows are pushing the call for alpaca products





Peru Moda Deco and Alpaca Fiesta took place jointly for several weeks in a virtual format. Alpaca festival.

Peru Moda Deco and Alpaca Fiesta, the most important fashion and textile fairs in Peru, closed on Friday after several weeks of digital events bringing together all links of the textile and alpaca value chains. The fairs, organized by the Peruvian Commission for Export and Tourism (Promperu) and the International Alpaca Association (AIA), were held together for the first time, and entirely virtually, in order to maximize their ability to attract international buyers, given travel restrictions due to Covid-19. The virtual exhibition spaces hosted more than 300 local businesses and brands specializing in clothing, footwear, jewelry, cotton and alpaca fiber textiles and more. The exhibitors were exposed to around 200 international buyers, including representatives from brands such as Christian Dior, The Citizenry, Hartford and Speedo. On the program are digital presentations of established names including Sol Alpaca, Anntarah, Royal Knit and Wayra, as well as emerging brands like Inkamoda, Sophie Ottaner, Norgate and Lana Lina. Another feature of the 19-day joint events has been a series of panels and lectures dedicated to innovation, design, trends and advancements in technology and sustainability, especially with regard to alpaca, one of Peru’s main textile exports. Alpaca Fiesta (which usually takes place every three years) has made the sustainable development of all aspects of the alpaca value chain, from animal breeding to textile production and finished products, its goal for this edition. According to Promperu, in August of this year, Perus alpaca exports totaled $ 112 million, an increase of 90.2 percent over the same period last year. Its main destinations are China, the United States and Italy. Peru has the largest population of alpacas in the world, with more than 80 percent of the world total. Peru’s overall textile exports reached $ 1.04 billion in the first eight months of the year and the government has said it hopes to reach $ 1.5 billion by the end of the year. . Learn more: Brazilian fashion industry comes together to plan for post-pandemic recovery The Brazilian Textile and Clothing Industry Association (ABIT) closed its 5th International Congress on Friday, with this edition focused on the transition in the global fashion system.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessoffashion.com/news/global-markets/perus-biggest-fashion-trade-shows-push-appeal-of-alpaca-products The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos