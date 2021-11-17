Amanda Holden Looks Sensational In A Bodycon Baby Pink Dress As She Films TikTok Video

Amanda Holden looked sensational in a baby pink midi dress as she shot a hilarious new video for TikTok on Monday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 50, was amazed as she showed off her incredible physique in the skintight act while mimicking a scene from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Amanda was in her element as she emulated star Scarlet Envy in the clip as she enjoyed a backstage downtime before her TV appearance on QVC.

The beauty was sure to get a lot of laughs as she took part in the latest craze on TikTok which sees fans emulating Scarlet as she wondered if she was the “villain of the season” in the midst of her stint on Series 11.

Amanda was seen talking on her cell phone as she looked at herself in the mirror, asking, “Is that me?” Am I the drama?

“I don’t think I’m the drama. Maybe I am. Am I the bad guy? I don’t think I’m the bad guy.

Her humorous video drew many positive comments in the comments of her fans and showbiz friends, including Davina McCall, Alison Hammond, Tamzin Outhwaite and Mollie King, who wrote: “Haha I love it! “

Amanda’s video comes just days after she showcased her slender legs in a sparkling dress for an Instagram post on Saturday.

The media personality looked sensational in a sparkling off-the-shoulder gown as she posed on the edge of a sofa.

Her blonde locks flowed elegantly down her back as she wore a face full of glamorous makeup.

The radio host’s tanned legs were extended by silver heeled sandals.

She captioned the glamorous snap: “Saturday Night Disco in the Holden house” with the dancer emoji.

The star recently gave advice on how she teaches kindness to her two daughters Alexa, 15, and Hollie, nine.

Talk with The sunshe said: “It’s just tiny little things, like letting someone out in traffic, especially in London. Let that person go before you – stop, let them out!

“Thank someone for being nice to you. It’s just little things like that that create a Domino race of goodness.