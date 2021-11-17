SOCKS-IT FOR EM: Local business owners stock up on trendy socks for the holidays | New

Amid the plummeting temperatures and thinking about the holiday season, local residents are stocking up on particularly trendy socks.

Socks have long been a bummer for children on Christmas morning and a delight to the many adults who appreciate them. Vivid prints, fun patterns, and soft textures make shopping for socks an annual tradition for many. Famous Harry Potter Professor Albus Dumbledore won’t be the only one this year begging for a thick pair of woolen socks.

Local store owners believe men are most affected by the fall sock market. Men’s socks are so popular that many women prefer to buy from the men’s section at this time of year.

Amy Carter, owner of Vivid, loves her section of men’s socks, and she’s noticed that many women are taking to her shelves to shop for themselves. She thinks men’s socks are among the few items a man can buy that are truly “honest”.

What I love about guys who buy these wild socks, honestly, is that it’s their secret. They are under their pants; no one sees them unless they show them. And sometimes they say the funniest things, or they have decorations that a man would never wear without pants on. It’s like bringing the joy of a personal joke all day, she says.

Men’s fashion is often routine. Many wear the same white shirt, tie and pants every day. For some, the only variable they can play with is their choice of socks.

Boulevard owner Alyssia Hylton loves men’s socks and wears them almost every day as she prefers comfortable shoes and boots to sandals. She also doesn’t like wearing white socks, so she offers colorful socks for men that balance fashion and comfort.

While large retail stores, like Walmart, keep colorfully printed socks on vacation, many are thin, uncomfortable, and fall apart after a few washes.

The quality of the socks is essential. Anyone can get great models. If you’re going to spend the money on something, it might as well last, Hylton said. I can tell by the texture of it, if it’s a good sock or not. I touch the toes.

Boulevard offers Stance-brand socks, which she says last longer than any other socks she wears. For those who prefer the Sock It to Me brand, she says these hold up well too.

Disney villain-themed socks are popular right now, for those who want to wear Ursula, Maleficent, or Uncle Scar. They, along with the characters from DC Comics, come in a pack with playing cards, making them a perfect gift for the holidays.

When you are a fan of something, you are not just a small fan. People like to get excited about this stuff, Hylton said.

At Vivid, Carter sells sassy socks made by Funatic, with messages printed like, I can’t be an adult today “; I’ll get over it, I just need to be dramatic first”; I am not in need, I am poor “; Alexa, clean the kitchen”; and we decided not to have children. Children take it hard enough.

It makes people laugh and they make the best Christmas stockings. There are some who have sayings, she said. Some of them are hilarious. I try to keep enough that is good for everyone.

At Boulevard, Hylton sells double-lined sherpa-lined thermal slipper socks, which can be used as socks, but are also slippers. They are famous for their graphic prints. She sells socks with character images, but she also sells socks with patterns.

I love prints. When I look at the socks I ask: Would I like them to be printed on a sofa cushion? ‘ she said.

For those who can’t decide what kind of socks to buy, she’ll let customers pack them at a discount, but shoppers will have to start thinking about buying for Christmas now. Hylton is concerned that later in the season she may not have such a large inventory due to the global supply chain disruption.

This year is going to be crazy. If you can do your Christmas shopping in advance, I highly recommend it because a lot of the basic stuff is already unavailable. It’s not that they’re exhausted, it’s that our suppliers don’t have them. They don’t have basic sizes like the big ones. They may not have our favorite colors that we typically print, she said.

Thursday night shoppers will have the opportunity to stock up on socks at Ladies Night Out, hosted by the Tahlequah Main Street Association.