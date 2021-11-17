stylumia: using AI to reduce massive waste in the fashion industry







* Subramanian said he saw fashion forecasting and demand planning being done subjectively, or based on traditional consumer research or data platforms that send supply-driven signals. We realized that these methods did not solve the fundamental challenge of fashion, detecting and predicting trends. The full price sell rate continues to hover around 50%. The biggest waste in the fashion industry is that caused by uninformed people

* Stylumia uses computer vision and a proprietary AI-powered demand sensing algorithm to analyze consumer demand data. It analyzes millions of consumer voices to define consumer likes and dislikes for the present and the future. It analyzes what is available to consumers, it examines fast moving products, and more importantly, what does not sell at the color size level for assortment planning.

* It also processes and analyzes millions of images and textual attributes of fashion styles on catwalks, fashion websites and e-commerce to generate winning design ideas for designers and brands.

* Stylumia, which has 30 employees, works with brands and retailers in 22 countries. Customers include Vero Moda, Fossil, Ray-Ban, Amazon, AJIO, Myntra, Flipkart, Aditya Birla Group, Arvind, LVMH and Jack & Jones.

* The global fashion industry is worth around $ 3 trillion, half of which is not what the consumer wants. It is a huge threat to the sustainability of the planet. It’s an electric car moment for the fashion industry, Subramanian said, referring to the impact of Stylumias technology.

