Anifa Muvemba wins the Fashion Future Award





Pink Label capsule collection inspired by Hanifa Congo Source: Hanifa / Hanifa Congratulations to Anifa Muvemba as founder and CEO of the Hanifa women’s clothing line received the Future of Fashion Award last night In the style Awards by none other than legendary shoe designer, Christian Louboutin. The entrepreneur accepted her prize in a stunning purple dress with feathers around the chest and trims, which of course was a look from her own collection. According to InStyle, it was the innovative virtual fashion show of Muvembas’ Pink Label Congo collection held on Instagram Live last September that made her a sensation and the perfect recipient of this award, a feat she discovered. after finishing her first show at New York Fashion Week. canceled due to pandemic. [Throughout the pandemic] we saw losses and closures, and for me it was a survival moment, the designer said In the style innovative show. When I woke up the next day Instagram was going crazy, DMs were going crazy, sales were going crazy and we were just wondering, what’s going on? It was so surreal. What is surreal is that the designer has generally been considered an outsider in the industry, that is to say until now. She started her clothing line in 2012 after dropping out of Marylands Morgan State University’s fashion merchandising program, but actually closed it a few years later, three years later, and took a few jobs in the retail instead. When I worked at Nordstrom, I couldn’t get away from subscribers and former customers who would come to me and ask me about [Hanifa]. I was like, I was trying to run away from this thing, she told the online post. I remember saying a prayer: Lord, if this is what you want me to do, I will. But I don’t stop anymore. I came back, and have been running ever since. Now that she’s back, she’s been able to grab the attention of celebrities like Gabrielle Union, Naomi Campbell and after last night, Christian Louboutin. But the designer says that for her, it’s about creating so that women feel confident because they know everyone is watching them anyway. I design so that women feel like they don’t have to say a word when they walk into the room because everyone is watching anyway, she said. Whenever I see someone wearing my designs, I love the confidence in the way they walk, talk and pose. This is the Hanifa woman. The story continues Congratulations to this style maven! Do not miss Hanifa to present Congo-inspired Pink Label capsule collection at 3D fashion show Creative class winner: Anifa Mvuemba

