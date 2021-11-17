men’s basketball JMU defeats EKU 79-78 in final 10 seconds | Sports





The JMU men’s basketball faced its first test drive on Tuesday as it faced Eastern Kentucky. While the Dukes only led for one minute during the game, they won dramatically as a steal led to a last-second layup for graduate guard JMU Charles Falden to win the game 79-78. Early in the game, Eastern Kentucky relied on the 3-point pointer to start a 13-4 run where junior guard Jomaru Brown contributed seven points. The colonels had eight 3-pointers in the first half. Redshirt’s senior forward Jannson Williams had a four threes in the first half, leading the Colonels with 21 points off the bench. The Dukes kept pace with the Colonels after their first inning, cutting the lead to two with a 3-pointer from junior goalie Vado Morse with 2:49 left in the first half. At halftime, Eastern Kentucky was leading 47-40. The Dukes started the second half on a 7-2 streak to reduce the lead to one possession. JMU relied on points on second-half turnovers with 16 points against five for the colonels. The Dukes maintained paint control, passing EKU 24-19 and scoring 24 of their 39 points in the paint. JMU reduced the lead to just one run after Morse hit two free throws with 1:03 left. With 13 seconds remaining, junior guard Cooper Robb had his inbound pass stolen by Falden, followed by a 3-point miss from Morse which was bounced back and put back by Falden, securing the scathing victory. Morse finished with 20 points leading the team in the victory. Graduated forward Alonzo Sule had eight points and eight rebounds in the effort, while Falden had 10 points on the night, including the eventual winner. The Dukes advance to 3-0, their best start to the season since 2018. JMU returns home to face George Mason on Friday at 7pm. Contact the sports office at [email protected] For more basketball information, follow the sports office on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.

