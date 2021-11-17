Go Fashion’s IPO kicks off today: what are the hats of brokerage houses?





New Delhi: Go Fashion (India) IPO at Rs 1,014 crore began today. The company, one of the country’s largest womenswear bottom players, is selling its shares at a range of Rs 655-690 during the three-day bidding process. The number can be subscribed until Monday 22 November. Brokerages mostly said they have a positive long-term view of Go Fashion, although the company reported a negative result in 2020-21. However, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the business and operations of the company. Marwadi Shares and Finance says that by considering a TTM from June 2021 of sales of Rs 271.4 crore on a post-issue basis, the company will register at a market cap / sales of 13.73 with a market cap of Rs 3,726.6 crore. Its peers Page Industries and Trent are trading at a market cap / sales of 13.21 and 11.89, respectively. “The company is a renowned brand of women’s socks in India with a well-diversified portfolio, a pan-Indian multi-channel distribution network and reasonable valuations relative to its peers,” adds the brokerage, giving it a subscription rating. A day before the IPO, Go Fashion (India) awarded 66 10,492 shares to 33 main investors at Rs 690 each to increase Rs 456.12 crore. The list of key investors includes the Government of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Finds, Nomura, and various domestic mutual funds such as SBI, ICICI, Aditya Birla, Kotak and Axis. “Go Fashion India has a better track record of revenue growth, higher operating margin and high return on equity compared to TCNS Clothing. Considering all the positive factors, we believe this rating is at reasonable levels, ”said Angel One, giving a subscription rating. The IPO is a mixture of issuance of new shares valued at Rs 125 crore and unloading of holdings by the promoters and shareholders of 12,878,389 shares valued at Rs 888.6 via the route of the offer of sale (OFS). The company’s performance through FY20 was strong, but suffered losses in FY21 due to Covid-19 and higher expenses. It has a strong balance sheet and decent cash flow, says Religare Broking in its IPO note. “Going forward, its financial results are expected to improve through innovation, expansion, strong brand recall and operational efficiency,” he said, adding that there had a positive long-term view of the business.

Go Fashions (India) is one of the largest lines of womenswear bottoms, with an 8 percent market share in this space. It offers products in all categories under a single brand called Go Colors. The company leveraged its first-mover advantage to create a brand aimed directly at consumers. She intends to expand into loungewear and athleisure. The IPO is valued at 14.6x electric vehicle sales for FY21, which appears to be on par with Trent’s, but a significant premium over Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, according to Reliance Securities. However, the share of organized retail in women’s clothing has increased. “Women’s stockings are the fastest growing category in the womenswear segment and are expected to reach Rs 243 billion in fiscal year 25E, up from Rs 135 billion in fiscal year 20. This provides visibility for healthy growth for GFL in the long term, ”he adds. . The company is exposed to all risks associated with the rental of real estate, and any unfavorable development could significantly affect its business and finances. “Go Colors has strong brand value but fluctuating revenues and the company suffered losses in FY21,” Swastika Investmart said, adding that the issue’s price was attractive. As the number of working women increases, along with the changing fashion trend, the company is expected to experience strong growth momentum, coupled with a subscription rating. for enrollment and long term earnings. The company serves its customers primarily through an extensive network of 459 exclusive outlets, including 12 kiosks and 11 franchise stores, across 23 states and union territories, as of September 30, 2021. Considering the potential of the target market and the market share of GFIL in the niche category, coupled with the larger EBO network, we believe that it has the potential to grow the business and also to almost fully reclaim the profitability lost due to pandemic, says Choice. brokerage, giving the issue a long-term subscription rating.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/ipos/fpos/go-fashion-ipo-kicks-off-today-what-hats-are-the-brokerages-wearing/articleshow/87751187.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos