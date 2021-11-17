Norfolk State men blow up William and Mary





To share Tweeter To share To share E-mail NORFOLK, Virginia – The Norfolk State men continued their best start of this century impressively on Tuesday night on horseback Christian Ings’ career-high 31 points in his very first win over William & Mary, 91-74, at Echols Hall. The Spartans have improved to 4-0 this season, their best start since the 1988-89 season, while the Tribe fell to 0-3 in the teams’ first-ever meeting at Norfolk. NSU has shown efficiency and athleticism throughout, shooting 57% from ground, 47% from depth. Five Spartans scored in double digits on the night, but Ings was history. Rider’s transfer, whose previous career record was 15 this season, hit his first 10 field goals en route to a 12-on-15 night that included a variety of stunt driving layups, two 3-pointers and a pair of dunks. He was perfect both on the free throw line (5 of 5) and beyond the arc (2 of 2). With the score tied 8-8, the Spartans ran a 15-3 run to take a 23-10 lead. Ings had eight points in the race, Nyzaiah rooms four and Daryl anderson scored a 3-point in the gush. W&M responded with three consecutive 3 points from Yuri Covington, who scored 14 points, a record for the team. But NSU closed the semifinal, outscoring Tribe 14-3 in the final 3:19 of the period. Ings had five points, Cahiem Brown four and Ings capped the race with a flat at Chambers for a slam that made it 47-30 in favor of NSU. The second half was more or less the same. Ings’ layup pushed the lead to 20 for the first time to 60-40. Kris bankston and Ings threw vicious dunks on back-to-back possessions to get the crowd back on their feet. The lead eventually increased to 31, 87-56, over a Joe Bryant jumper with 3:58 to go. Ings added four rebounds, four assists and two steals to complete his career night. Chambers scored a career-high 11 points, while Anderson and Bryant also shed 11 each and Brown scored 10. Chambers also contributed five boards, two blocks and three interceptions, while Bankston scored nine points. and also had a pair of blocks and interceptions. Bryant led NSU with six assists. Norfolk State hits the road for its next two games, starting with a 5:30 p.m. clash on Friday against Bowling Green. Norfolk State men blow up William and Mary

















