Giannis Antetokounmpo covers GQ’s 2021 Men of the Year issue





Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo turned out to be the cover of GQ’s Men of the Year 2021 issue Tuesday. Antetokounmpo was named Athlete of the Year in the Men’s Fashion Magazine’s annual round of inspiring male cultural figures. Antetokoumpo spoke to the magazine about the kid he recently had with his partner Mariah Riddlesprigger, as well as the incredible story of his journey from Greek immigrant to NBA superstar. Giannis! @ Giannis_An34 for the december cover @GQMagazine Men of the Year. Photos by Arnaud Pyvka. Styling by Mobolaji. Ace Profile by @zachbaron. Full story and photos here: https://t.co/76EcLKtuRo pic.twitter.com/qBzrv29Qtq – Will Welch (@willwelch) November 16, 2021 The article also chronicles Antetokounmpo’s successful NBA Championship, where the star won the trophy for the Bucks and established himself as a living NBA legend. Antetokounmpo suffered a horrific knee injury in order to deliver the title to the Bucks, who had not won an NBA championship for 40 years. The 26-year-old star also said the pressures of the league games as well as the lingering grief he felt for his father who died in 2017 affected him deeply, but the birth of his children had helped him cope. to complex emotions: I had to break down the barriers I was talking about and be alone, cry and realize I have to fucking help myself, Antetokounmpo said in an interview with GQ, while holding his newborn baby in his arms. Does this guy like to be persistent and stubborn sometimes? Sometimes that messes you up. Giannis Antetokounmpo and partner Mariah Riddlesprigger announce their son’s name on Instagram The MVP and his partner Riddlesprigger announced last week that they have named their child Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo. The couple will host a diaper drive November 14-21 to help Wisconsin families in need of baby supplies. Riddlesprigger informed the world of the child’s new name as well as the planned charity event in an article onInstagram: Our healthy baby boy, Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo, was born on August 18, 2021. Before having children, Giannis and I always agreed that what we do for one of our children, we will do for all of our children. children, to the best of our ability of course. To celebrate the birth of Mavericks, we’ve teamed up with MKE Diaper Mission (@milwaukeediapermission) to host Mavericks Diaper Mission. From November 14 to 21, there will be many ways for people around the world to help alleviate the need for diapers. Follow November 14-21 to find out the importance of diaper banks, how you can give back, where you can donate, how families in need can access help and more. We’ve also worked with NUNA to give some feedback throughout the week, so be sure to tune in for more details. I am delighted to celebrate with all of you and thank you as always for supporting my family!

