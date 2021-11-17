Duchess Camilla looks so chic in a silky dress and sunglasses as she gets off the plane



















Georgia Brown Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles looked so chic in an elegant Fiona Clare gown and Bottega Veneta clutch as she embarked on her Jordan overseas tour with Prince Charles – see details from the outfit

The Duchess of Cornwall looked radiant next door Prince charles as the royal duo arrived in Jordan to begin their first major overseas tour since the start of the pandemic. SEE: Duchess Camilla surprises in striking feathered hat for grim Remembrance Day service Camilla wore a silky patterned dress from one of her favorite designers, Fiona Claire. Complete with a sleek open collar, long cuffed sleeves and a flattering mid-calf length, the 74-year-old royal looked fabulous in the royal blue ensemble that she donned with a pair of nude pumps and sunglasses. elegant black. Loading the player … WATCH: Duchess Camilla wows royal fans with poetry recital Camilla styled her signature hair in her usual balayage bob hairstyle, completing her look with minimal accessories, including a dainty silver locket necklace. No royal lady is seen without her handbag, and the Duchess has opted for a chic woven clutch from Bottega Veneta. In fact, we’re pretty sure Camilla got the “Small Intrecciato Leather Shoulder Bag”, valued at £ 2,220.40. The on-trend piece was a style staple last year when it was available at Selfridges, so it looks like the royal had the exclusive! BUY SIMILAR: Braided Leather Bag, £ 125, & other stories BUY NOW MORE: Duchess Camilla wears the most flattering pleated skirt you’ll see all day RELATED: Heartbreaking Reason, Duchess Camilla Will Never Cut Dairy From Her Diet The royal wore one of her favorite designer, Fiona Clare The royal has always been loyal to London designer Fiona Clare, and given how fabulous she is today, it’s easy to see why. The high-end designer is her first stopover when she needs to attend an event and it’s easy to see why. The bespoke company encourages customers to come to the brand’s studio for a consultation, so you can imagine how perfect the fit is. Dressing up for royalty is a real milestone in any designer’s career, and Fiona couldn’t be happier. She said before HELLO!: “At this stage in my career, there have been a lot of highlights, but the day I got a call from Jacqui Meakin – HRH the Duchess of Cornwall’s dresser – was a gem of the Crown!” Arrival of Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla in the Middle East Charles and Camilla have been invited by the government to visit this Middle Eastern country and will also tour Egypt over the next four days. During the overseas tour, Camilla will learn about the work of Queen Rania, wife of ruling King Abdullah II, protecting vulnerable children and mothers and she will participate in a Women of the World event, promoting women’s empowerment. . The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

