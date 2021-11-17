Simon ’25: Sustainable fashion is about class

There is this dress that I have been looking at for a while now. With puffed sleeves and speckled with floral prints, it’s a classic, playful style and exactly the kind the Reformation brand is known for. Founded in 2009, Reformation has become famous not only for its dresses, but also for its commitment to reducing its impact on the planet with a focus on climate action and environmental justice. A 2019 Fashion @ Brown article by Marley Presiado 22 names the company, along with Everlane and Stella McCartney, as one of the brands that is gaining traction among consumers concerned with buying sustainably. But sustainability often comes at a cost, which I can see staring at me from my online shopping cart. The price tags on an ethically sourced mini dress or sweater imply a class dynamic that is often overlooked by advocates of eco-fashion. Buying environmentally friendly clothing and letting go of a vicious cycle of waste and fast fashion is often presented as a consumer responsibility and moral accomplishment. But making this kind of choice remains a luxury for many buyers. Until we can speak more honestly about its inequalities, the sustainable fashion movement will lack the inclusiveness it needs to be successful.

The premise behind sustainable or slow fashion brands is that they don’t just sell a product, but a philosophy as well. In an industry that produces 10% of the world’s carbon emissions and over 92 million tonnes of material waste per year, these are the brands that are making a concerted effort to reduce water consumption, recycle materials and reduce shows. Due to the additional costs associated with smaller-scale production and the use of ethically sourced materials, the biggest names in slow fashion are significantly more expensive than the fast fashion brands that have long defined the market, like Forever 21, H&M and Zara.

Fast fashion is a waste beyond belief. Its constant production models represent in many ways the worst in the industry, and slowly but surely these brands are fall out of favor. I have seen this happen in my own closet. Ask me where my pants come from, and I feel compelled to add an asterisk to contextualize my purchase in order to save face: they are from Zara, but I bought them years ago. I would never go shopping there now.

And yet, the fast fashion promise to democratize fashion and allow the everyday consumer to access catwalk trends without breaking the bank is hard to disown altogether, especially when slow fashion retailers seem relatively unwilling to capture. a spirit of similar accessibility. It would be one thing if there were brands serving customers who want to buy more sustainably at different price points. But virtually all ethical consumer clothing brands are significantly more expensive than their fast fashion counterparts. This cost differential remains a significant obstacle to more environmentally friendly purchasing habits for many, but the nuances of class differences are still too often overlooked in favor of moral demagoguery. Virgil Abloh, the main designer of luxury brand Off-White, said in 2016, Don’t let Zara and Uniqlo tell you about the price of a garment, because it’s not trendy. It’s McDonalds. Abloh’s comment treats fast fashion with the moral superiority of someone spending hundreds of dollars on groceries for their new vegan lifestyle and teaching their friends to do the same. It’s a privileged take on slow fashion that is disturbing and pervasive, not only among upper-middle-class consumers, but also among the industry’s most influential figures.

Of course, buying new from high-end brands isn’t the only route to a more eco-friendly wardrobe. Thrift stores and thrift stores have been around for decades as suppliers of sustainable fashion before it got into fashion, with the added benefit of being relatively affordable and accessible. Much like second-hand clothing itself, the second-hand clothing market has come back to life. Worth $ 28 billion in 2019, its value is now expected to reach $ 64 billion by 2024. However, with this rapid growth, a gap is growing between consumers who save out of economic necessity and those who do it for aesthetics. The gentrification of savings drives up store prices as shoppers resell their finds in organized online marketplaces for double or triple the cost. Even in practices based on accessibility, inequalities and economic incentives are at play.

It is easy to dismiss these concerns, to dismiss any consideration that seems less important than the ultimate goal of protecting the environment. And yes, it is crucial to reduce overconsumption and make informed choices that tend towards sustainability. But it is also necessary to be somewhat realistic and to recognize that shopping will always have cultural relevance. Especially for young people, experimentation and expression through fashion remain essential tools for self-identification. Being excluded from this cultural practice is yet another way in which the stratification of wealth manifests itself.

It is important to keep this in mind as we search for new avenues towards sustainable fashion. The F @ Bs Swap Dont Shop project is an excellent example of an initiative that recognizes the importance of style, and its pragmatism on the desire for novelty, proposing to exchange cupboards with others as an alternative form of consumption to the both environmental and egalitarian. It’s this kind of effort that will ultimately help us recognize what a truly ethical fashion culture might look like: something innovative and inclusive of a wider range of not-so-airy experiences. that a Reformation photo shoot might lead you to believe.

Alissa Simon 25 can be contacted at [email protected] Please send responses to this editorial to [email protected] and editorials to [email protected]