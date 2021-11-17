Amanda Holden Looks Like Barbie In A Tight Dress



















Grace Lindsay Heart Radio presenter Amanda Holden looked like Barbie in a dreamy pink dress on Monday night.

Amanda holden always looks amazing, and Monday night was no exception. The star was dazzled in a dreamy pink dress during her live appearance on QVC, and you couldn’t help but think she looked like Barbie. RELATED: Amanda Holden dresses up in sequined outfit during Girls’ Weekend in Paris The Radio Heart the presenter’s dress was a form-fitting style, with long sleeves, elegant shoulder pads and a flattering midi length. It came in the prettiest chewing gum pink color, which suited Amanda’s blonde hair perfectly. Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda Holden’s Five Style Lessons She wore her locks in loose waves for the occasion, sporting her signature makeup with a black smokey eye and matching pink lip. FOLLOWING: Amanda Holden looks phenomenal in a waist-cinching power suit The 50-year-old finished the look with nude point-toe heels, which elongated her sharp gym legs, and delicate jewelry. Amanda Holden looked like Barbie in her tight dress Sharing the look of her Instagram story, she wrote: “Join me live on @qvcuk now to buy my neon lights and more… # bundleberry“. While Amanda hasn’t shared the exact details of her outfit, fans believe her dress is from designer Alex Perry. The pink version is no longer available, but you can purchase the same style in a classic nude. Alex Perry stretch-crepe midi dress, £ 1,300, Net to wear BUY NOW If you can’t manage to get your hands on it before it’s sold out, take a look at this awesome alternative we’ve found. Long-sleeved stretchy structured dress, £ 156, Karen millen BUY NOW The mother-of-two has certainly brought glitz and glamor lately, and took to Instagram this weekend to share a photo of herself lying on an emerald green sofa, rocking a sequin mini dress complete with an off shoulder neckline and statement sparkles. “Neons from my #Bundleberry line are now featured on @qvcuk #ad,” she wrote, sporting a bouncy blow-dry, popping makeup and silver strappy heels. Fans have rushed to the comments to compliment her stylish outfit. “Beautiful disco dress!” one fan commented, while another wrote: “Ooohh I love a disco party! You look gorgeous in that dress”. DISCOVER: Amanda Holden reveals glamor in tight leather pants The selection of HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our Frequently Asked Questions.

