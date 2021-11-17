Fashion experts blown away by BTS Jungkooks’ avant-garde looks at the airport





BTS Jungkook, aka the K-pop Gen Z fashion icon, is famous for her edgy but out of service airport looks that can make an effortless fashion statement. With Jungkook bringing us the top 2021 airport fashion, we take a look at some of the iconic JK airport outfits hailed by fashion experts. BTS left for the LA concert and the 2021 AMAs on the morning of November 17, and ARMY praised the stylish outfits worn by the Grammy-nominated band members. BTS Jungkook, in particular, has run his own niche for airport fashion, where he mixes different silhouettes perfectly and casually wears grungy fashion outfits. Jungkook Redefines Trendy, Casual Fashion With Grungy Airport Looks Fashion expert George Hollins reviewed BTS Jungkooks airport mode and called it the best in avant-garde fashion. Speaking of the mind-blowing airport style of the lead singers, Hollins said: I really like the Jungkooks style. It’s edgy, it’s dark, it’s grungy and sexy, you can’t deny it. Here are some of the looks that made it to Jungkooks ‘fashion experts’ list of best airport styles. Black on black BTS Jungkooks’ Black on Black airport outfit with a long trench coat and combat boots hit the best in airport style, scoring a ten out of ten from the fashion reviewer. 2. Oversized puffer jacket associated with a checked shirt Crooner Euphoria showed off how to play with color while removing the black look from that puffer jacket, oversized shirt, cuffed jeans and grungy boots, the definition of perfect daring fashion, the reviewer said. 3. Black leather jacket and bob Jungkook caused a live social media meltdown when his black leather jackets with a London bucket hat look first surfaced. JK also flaunted the printed shirt that Emmy-winning actress Whoopi Goldberg gave him on the Graham Norton show. The look got a solid 10 out of 10 from the fashion reviewer. BTS Jungkooks’ top 2021 airport appearances explored Jungkook managed to take their airport fashion to a whole new level in 2021. From the Louis Vuitton tie-dye monogram shirt, cargo denim for the New York airport to the all-black fit for traveling to LA, fans don’t. Can’t get enough of Jungkook Airport looks. Fainting at the charismatic member airport fashion, one fan said the iconic Jungkook Airport look is written in the history books – its all-black PERIOD! A second fan added, JUNGKOOK PADDED HIS AIRPORT STOMPERS HE’S SO COOL ?! Another fan added that Jungkook’s all-black airport outfit is really different !!! This content could not be loaded < style="display:block;padding-top:80.0000%;"/> iconic jungkook airport look written in the history books – all black sound fits PERIODT zaf (@jecncupid) November 17, 2021 Which Jungkook airport outfit is your favorite? Tell us @HITCculture. Watch the BTS bound for LA from Incheon Airport below. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> In other news, BTS on the James Corden show: time and where to watch ‘Permission To Dance’

