Fashion
H&M sells desi kurta as a plus size shirt dress for Rs 3k. The reactions are hilarious
Swedish clothing company H&M is selling a desi kurta like a jersey shirt dress in an article that has gone viral online.
H & M’s jersey shirt dress looked a lot like a kurta in a viral post online.
There is no dearth of weird content on the internet and this viral post can be safely included on this list. Swedish clothing company H&M is selling a pathani kurta as a jersey shirt dress on the website, and the post has gone viral online. Yes, you read that right. The dark green plus size dress is priced at $ 34.99, or roughly 2,602.
The photo was posted on Twitter by Zainab Iqbal and has since gone viral. In the blink of an eye, the model can be seen wearing the dress with flared pants in a similar shade.
Looked:
I’m crying, what every brown uncle’s masjid do on H&M pic.twitter.com/GFIN0fT9pk
zainab iqbal (@planetzainab) November 12, 2021
Confused? Well, netizens were too, and flocked to the comments area with hilarious reactions. They also likened the outfit to a basic salwar kameez.
Shalwar kameez reigns and I’m glad H&M finally gets the hang of it, one user said.
Another user commented: Did not receive the memo? Buying traditional clothes and Kurtas from H&M is all the rage lately. It’s the fashion.
See some comments here:
Honestly, I think HM is getting more and more lazy every season. It doesn’t even match correctly.
Sarah Mostafa (@Sarahaymostafa) November 14, 2021
You can buy the material and have it sewn for a ten
Archives (@ MohammedAaqib95) November 13, 2021
Shalwar kameez reigns and I’m glad H&M finally understands https://t.co/qAKIo7mt5E
Myra M. Khan | (@myrakhan) November 14, 2021
Didn’t you get the memo? Buying traditional clothes and Kurtas from H&M is all the rage lately. It’s the fashion. https://t.co/EmrMrM7hM7
Ece Kldarolu (@KilicdarogluEce) November 14, 2021
$ 35 for something I can just borrow from my dad https://t.co/qNgv8CXwDH
diablo taco bell sauce (@raveeeeha) November 14, 2021
shalwaar kameez swag https://t.co/q0ELgdgwJo
(@purrrpleswag) November 15, 2021
What are your thoughts on this?
