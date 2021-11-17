H&M sells desi kurta as a plus size shirt dress for Rs 3k. The reactions are hilarious

There is no dearth of weird content on the internet and this viral post can be safely included on this list. Swedish clothing company H&M is selling a pathani kurta as a jersey shirt dress on the website, and the post has gone viral online. Yes, you read that right. The dark green plus size dress is priced at $ 34.99, or roughly 2,602.

The photo was posted on Twitter by Zainab Iqbal and has since gone viral. In the blink of an eye, the model can be seen wearing the dress with flared pants in a similar shade.

I’m crying, what every brown uncle’s masjid do on H&M pic.twitter.com/GFIN0fT9pk zainab iqbal (@planetzainab) November 12, 2021

Confused? Well, netizens were too, and flocked to the comments area with hilarious reactions. They also likened the outfit to a basic salwar kameez.

Shalwar kameez reigns and I’m glad H&M finally gets the hang of it, one user said.

Another user commented: Did not receive the memo? Buying traditional clothes and Kurtas from H&M is all the rage lately. It’s the fashion.

Honestly, I think HM is getting more and more lazy every season. It doesn’t even match correctly. Sarah Mostafa (@Sarahaymostafa) November 14, 2021

You can buy the material and have it sewn for a ten Archives (@ MohammedAaqib95) November 13, 2021

Shalwar kameez reigns and I’m glad H&M finally understands https://t.co/qAKIo7mt5E Myra M. Khan | (@myrakhan) November 14, 2021

Didn’t you get the memo? Buying traditional clothes and Kurtas from H&M is all the rage lately. It’s the fashion. https://t.co/EmrMrM7hM7 Ece Kldarolu (@KilicdarogluEce) November 14, 2021

$ 35 for something I can just borrow from my dad https://t.co/qNgv8CXwDH diablo taco bell sauce (@raveeeeha) November 14, 2021

