Men’s Bantamweight Outlook Overview – The Daily Free Press
The UFC men’s bantamweight division has long been one of the fastest growing promotions. The division has raised its fair share of UFC legends, has been home to some of the most prolific steers between contenders, and features an exciting lineup of stylistically diverse fighters.
Bearing witness to the unpredictable nature of the division, current 135-pound champion Aljamain Sterling (20-3) became champion after receiving an illegal knee from Petr Yan (16-2) at UFC 259 in March. Sterlings took notice of his acting performance after the strike further eroded his champion status and drew heavy criticism from Yan. Their eventual revenge and title unification fight is one of the most anticipated fights in the UFC.
Adding to a controversial division, leading contender TJ Dillashaw (18-4), who was suspended for two years by the UFC’s anti-doping body, the United States Anti-Doping Agency, at the following a failed doping control in 2019. The suspension not only stripped then-champion Dillashaw of his belt, but also put him in an uphill battle to regain his reputation with fellow fighters and fans. His July comeback against then-No. Contestant 3, Cory Sandhagen (14-4), recovered as a force in the division with a 25-minute war that saw Dillashaw take the win on a close split decision.
Outside of the top five ranked bantamweight, there’s a field of prospects scrambling for a shot at UFC gold. Below are three of the more intriguing members of this cohort, who could very well find themselves wrapping the belt around their waists in no time at all.
(6) Merab Dvalishvili (14-4)
Rightly dubbed The Machine, Dvalishvili, who possesses a physique seemingly carved out of steel, is nothing less than a determined sub-human cyborg every time he enters the Octagon.
One of the hallmarks of the recent revival of Georgian fighters in the UFC, Dvalishvili is a relentless wrestler and grappler. Paired with an indestructible chin and willpower, Dvalishvili has torn 135 contestant after another in a dominant fashion.
Despite dropping his first two fights when he entered the UFC scene in 2017, Dvalishvili put together an impressive seven-game winning streak, culminating in a roller coaster affair with Marlon Moraes ( 23-9-1) in September. In this fight, Dvalishvili displayed all of his tools: suffocating ground play, vicious strike and iron will, coming back close to being finished via KO several times to earn his own TKO victory.
Dvalishvilis’ struggle and neutralization of power pose major threats for one of the top contenders, and with an All-Star team at Serra-Longo behind him, Dvalishvili is in an excellent position to make noise at 135. The Machine is set to pull an opponent into the top five on his next outing, a golden opportunity to officially put his name in the conversation for the title.
(UR) Sean OMalley (14-1)
OMalleys’ combination of Octagon’s success, flashy demeanor and eccentric personality earned him the status of the promotion’s most popular unranked fighter.
Since its stint in the Dana Whites Contender series in 2017, OMalleys, both fluid and deadly, has created a highlight worthy of knockouts. Adopting a fluid and unorthodox boxing style, OMalley unleashes precise punches and exaggerated kicks that make him a treat to watch every time he takes the walk.
Bouncing back from his only defeat against Marlon Vera (18-7-1) in 2020, OMalley has chained two impressive consecutive victories by KO. However, it is clear that the UFC plans to milk its stardom by feeding him fewer opponents, like aging Thomas Almeida (22-5) and UFC debutant Kris Moutinho (9-5).
Regardless of the skills of his opponents, OMalley is extremely talented. Rising above all 135 contenders at 5ft 11in, the OMalleys frame creates size disparities in the division. Drawing Raulian Paiva (21-3) at UFC 269 next month, OMalley might finally be able to get a number next to his name with a win.
(UR) Danaa Batgerel (10-2)
The terrifying power of the end of the world is something rarely found in the lighter weight classes. Mongolia Batgerel is one of those exceptions, as evidenced by his last three fights, which each ended with a knockout in the first round.
Batgerel is relentless in his forward pressure and constantly controls the pace from the center of the Octagon. Such tactics not only allow him to set up his nuclear left hand, but also a whole host of punching tools, such as kicks, knees and elbows.
Batgerel aims for the bigger fish, calling OMalley and former champion Jos Aldo (30-7) in his final post-fight press conference. Such ambitions are well deserved, but it remains to be seen whether Batgerels’ touch of death will translate into the top 15. Otherwise, the bantamweight division should be warned of the impending storm rushing their way.
As always, be sure to check it out @TheRedCornerDFP for live battle results, breaking news and full card predictions.
