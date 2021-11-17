Fashion
What was fashion doing at COP26?
The first time that fashion came close to an official United Nations climate conference like the one just held in Glasgow, was in 2009. It was COP15 (COP stands for conference of the parties), and it was held in Copenhagen. I write near a COP because at the time fashion was not considered central in the climate conversation. It was not, in a way, serious quite.
In fact, fashion was so marginalized that to talk about its role in creating and fighting climate change, it had to hold its own conference. And so the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, which emphasizes sustainability, was born.
It took over a decade, but things have changed. Much has been said this year that the bigwigs of finance are finally coming to the COP table, but this is the first year that fashion has had a significant and prolonged presence. As Stella mccartney, who created a special fashion future materials exhibition at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery said that after nearly two decades of pushing fashion to recognize its effect on the environment, it was no longer a COP virgin.
Here’s what else stuck with me from COP26.
1. There was a lot of official action.
Right in the middle of the Blue Zone (the official delegates’ area, i.e. where world leaders spoke) was an installation by a fashion collective called Generation of Waste designed to mimic a bar graph of the different stages of textile waste, from design to raw materials, to clothing production, etc.
The United Nations Environment Program has released a new version of the fashion charter initially created in 2018, now with 130 signatory companies, including, for the first time, LVMH, and with stronger commitments to halve carbon emissions by 2030 (and reach net zero by 2050).
On the sidelines, Federico Marchetti, the former president of Yoox Net a Porter, unveiled a digital identification created by the Fashion Working Group of the Prince Charless Sustainable Markets Initiative: a scannable garment label that acts as a DNA trace for the history of product manufacturing, using blockchain technology.
And Textile Exchange, an NGO that looks like a fabric trading post but actually focuses on creating global fashion standards, presented a trade policy request to national governments supported by 50 brands. It’s an unappealing term for an advocacy for the creation of tariff and import-export structures that encourage companies to use environmentally friendly materials rather than, say, polyester. What is elsewhere the most used material throughout the fashion industry.
2. A false fact has finally been dropped.
No one has talked about the now discredited but once hugely popular fashion, which is the second most polluting industry on the planet. Everyone finally agreed that this was one of the worst, and bad enough.
3. Decrease is the word of the day.
Decrease: that is, to produce less product. That is, measures taken in response to the fact that in the first 15 years of this century clothing production doubled in volume, but the number of times a garment was worn before being discarded decreased by 36%. For a long time, the answer to this kind of data was to make consumers buy less! and wear longer! Now, it seems brands have recognized their role in the problem.
That said, it is hard to imagine Bernard Arnault of LVMH or Ralph Lauren standing up at their annual general meeting and announcing that their strategy for 2022 is degrowth. (It almost sounds like a potential Saturday Night Live skit.) Except that Halide Alagz, Ralph Lauren’s chief sustainability officer, revealed during a New York Times Climate Hub panel that the brand had secretly tried.
Yes: Ralph Lauren practices degrowth. Not that they call it that, exactly.
The company calls it financial growth by decreasing resources, according to Ms. Alagz. Which is a terrible name for an interesting initiative, but Lauren is working on it. What she found was that she could decouple production from profit, so that even though the company was doing less, she was able to make money largely by maximizing her understanding. sales. He ended up with less wasted product that had to be routed downstream to factory outlets.
We have seen our finances improve even though we produce fewer units than five years ago, Ms. Alagz said.
4. Resale becomes reuse.
Designers are also creative when it comes to products that exist in the world. One of my favorite points came from William McDonough, author of Cradle to Cradle, a kind of founding manifesto on the circular economy, who stressed that we should see clothes as raw materials that can be re-sourced for a second and a third use. .
That’s exactly what British designer Priya Ahluwalia thought when she teamed up with Microsoft to create a platform called Circulate, which allows consumers to send their own used clothing to his business. If the clothes are in acceptable condition, they will be remade and incorporated into their next collection, and the donor will get reward points for a new purchase with the brand. According to Ahluwalia, it was a sourcing hack that opened up a whole new channel for her for fabric and ideas.
5. But watch out for regeneration.
It’s an increasingly buzzword, thanks to regenerative agriculture, an agricultural technique that helps restore soil health and nutrients. One of the least discussed aspects of fashion is how closely it is linked to agriculture, many brands are now investing in supporting regenerative agriculture, but the word has jumped in its tracks and has spread. propagated to companies that boast of regenerative strategy and tactics, which seems to mean good, it’s not clear what it means. But that sounds good, doesn’t it?
It’s the kind of fuzzy language that can lead to accusations of greenwashing, which is why Textile Exchange is working on a specific definition, which will be released next year.
Honestly, they could broaden the definition to encompass a whole fashion lexicon so that everyone is using the same language. For example, another word that I’ll bet we’ll hear more comes from the courtesy of a McKinsey report: nearshoring, that is to say using suppliers who are not necessarily in your country but who are not on the other side of the world. After all, according to a presentation by British brand Bamford, medium merino wool sweater travels 28,000 miles in its production cycle, from raw material in the factory to the workshop to the store.
A project for COP27, perhaps.
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/17/style/cop26-fashion-sustainability.html
