What was fashion doing at COP26?

The first time that fashion came close to an official United Nations climate conference like the one just held in Glasgow, was in 2009. It was COP15 (COP stands for conference of the parties), and it was held in Copenhagen. I write near a COP because at the time fashion was not considered central in the climate conversation. It was not, in a way, serious quite.

In fact, fashion was so marginalized that to talk about its role in creating and fighting climate change, it had to hold its own conference. And so the Copenhagen Fashion Summit, which emphasizes sustainability, was born.

It took over a decade, but things have changed. Much has been said this year that the bigwigs of finance are finally coming to the COP table, but this is the first year that fashion has had a significant and prolonged presence. As Stella mccartney, who created a special fashion future materials exhibition at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery said that after nearly two decades of pushing fashion to recognize its effect on the environment, it was no longer a COP virgin.

Here’s what else stuck with me from COP26.

1. There was a lot of official action.

Right in the middle of the Blue Zone (the official delegates’ area, i.e. where world leaders spoke) was an installation by a fashion collective called Generation of Waste designed to mimic a bar graph of the different stages of textile waste, from design to raw materials, to clothing production, etc.