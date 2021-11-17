Ed Sheeran bares his legs in Ms Claus’ dress as he poses with Elton John





Ed Sheeran stunned fans when he bared his legs in a revealing Mrs. Claus outfit as a teaser for his upcoming Christmas song with Elton John

Ed Sheeran teased fans about his latest project with Elton John as the couple remain the frontrunners to clinch number one Christmas this year. The flaming-haired singer, 30, and Rocket Man, 74, are finally collaborating and Ed shared a racy photo of himself wearing a Mrs. Claus outfit to promote their new song. He is seen wearing the short red and white number with furry white snow boots while Elton sits at his piano wearing a green and red tracksuit and a red scarf. The cozy room they are in is decorated with Christmas lights and gifts can be seen in the background. Fans were quick to comment on the Instagram post with a warning "Christmas Queen", Mariah Carey, the duo "is coming for you." Another joked: "Nice legs." And a third wrote: Omggggg, I didn't expect this outfit.















Picture: Instagram)





Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show last week, Ed revealed that Elton has been trying to get the couple to collaborate since Ed’s daughter was born. While Ed initially said no to a song recorded and released this year, Elton worked his magic and persuaded the star that the time was right for it to happen now. Ed revealed to the chat show host that he immediately wrote the chorus but hadn’t planned to record it yet. He said: “I had a very very close friend who passed away in March and Elton started calling me every day.







“And part of me wondered why I’m pushing this away? Tomorrow isn’t promised.” He confessed that the couple went on to write three Christmas songs, including a B-side song called Pull My Christmas Cracker, You’ll Get More Than A Bang. He then gave viewers of the show a taste of what to expect from the title song, titled Merry Christmas.















Picture: Brian J Ritchie / Hotsauce / REX / Shutterstock)





















Picture: Ed Sheeran / Instagram)





Lyrics include, “So kiss me under the mistletoe. Pour the wine, make a toast and pray for the December snow.” “Yeah it’s been pain this year but it’s time to let it go, next year you never know. But for now, Merry Christmas.” He then gave what he said “all good Christmas carols should have at the end”. At the end, he sang, “It’s Christmas time for you and I. We will have a good night and a merry Christmas.” Do you have a story to sell? contact us at [email protected] or call us directly on 0207 29 33033.

