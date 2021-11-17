17 best Black Friday 2021 clothing deals: Nordstrom, Lululemon and more

Along with cooler temperatures and longer nights, there’s one thing we can count on every November: the best Black Friday clothing deals, which in 2021 are dropping faster than the pretty fall foliage. You know what that means. Register your credit card.

Mega retailers and the biggest fashion brands started slashing their prices weeks before Black Friday to help you a) cut your budget and b) prevent frantic holiday shoppers from crashing websites while looking for instant jars at reduced prices. and gifts for everyone on their list. All of this to say that if you’re looking for jeans comfortable enough to work at home, coats to fill the empty space in your wardrobe, or sportswear cute enough to motivate you to go for a run, go- y.

Of Nordstrom To Shopbop To Lululemon, we’ve broken down the offers that are actually worth your coin on fashion, shoes, and accessories. Coming up, all of the best Black Friday 2021 clothing deals you’ll want to check out right now.

Best Fashion and Apparel Deals for Black Friday 2021

As usual, Nordstrom’s Black Friday deals are chock full of discounts across categories from denim to sleepwear and everything in between. The retail giant started earlier this month, with many more markdowns going live (in stores and online) through November 30. everything is up for grabs. Don’t forget to skip over to the beauty section for skin care and makeup articles for your mom, teenage sister, and yourself.

Hold on to your hat, because Amazon has not come to play with its fashion offers. So many gems are already 50% off, including our favorite retro sunglasses and an adorable pair of plush slides, which will come in handy all fall and winter.

A stacked sale from Matchesfashion is hard to come by, so this is an opportunity you won’t want to pass up. The multi-brand retailer offers a huge selection of categories to shop for luxury clothing, accessories and home items, with 30% off new season styles now.

Lululemon sales are like gold dust, but yoga brand OG is not messing with its We Made Too Much section. Get men’s sports bras, leggings, jackets and loungewear and sportswear up to 50% off while supplies last.

There’s never been a better time to do it, as Nike’s ongoing sales section is almost as good as any Black Friday deal you’ll find at the end of this month. Stock up on seasonal workout gear including lounge sweaters, cool shoes and sports bras now.

Another top contender to fill your training-ready wardrobe for less, Bandier is offering 30% off sitewide from popular sports brands like WSLY, Le Orse and PE Nation. From November 23 to 30, you can grab great deals on everything from sweatshirts to sneakers, with no codes required.

Even though Amazon technically owns Shopbop, the multi-brand retailer is running its own sale with discounted prices on everything from evening dresses to accessories for up to 70% off. (PS Amazon Prime members: don’t sleep on this sale because you can use your membership benefits to get two-day free shipping.)

If your current line of sportswear is in need of something new, head over to Girlfriend Collective’s entire site sale. At the moment, the athleisure brand is giving us 30% off their cult sustainable sportswear, as well as down jackets and accessories.

Courtesy of the brand Snow Cropped Girlfriend Collective Puffer Jacket $ 198 $ 139 Collective girlfriend

Did you just realize that you are running out of pajamas for the winter? From 23 to 28 November, you can complete your collection of cozy outfits with 25% off sitewide (including her cute lace bralettes) with the code JOY25. Hey, salon life chose you.

Best Early Black Friday deals on shoes and accessories 2021

Kate Spade has so many gift-worthy accessories for your mom, sister, best friend, even yourself, and the brand has just cut the prices for adorable leather items that would make thoughtful gifts. We love the everyday sling phone and the matching keychain is next level cute.

Mansur Gavriel will be offering 40% off select items from November 22-29. Little luxuries in stimulating colors? Yes please.

Hand luggage ! Makeup bags! Checked baggage! There’s something for every traveler or commuter with Calpak’s Black Friday Sale, with 25% off automatically applied at checkout from November 22-27.

Ready to give your jewelry box some new additions? Mejuri, the jewelry brand that won’t break the bank, is your go-to destination for quality gold hoops, dainty necklaces and personalized pendants, perfect for gift giving. The brand’s entire site will go on sale November 24-29, with 20% off all orders over $ 150.

Sustainable jewelry brand Idyl, whose lab-grown diamond earrings and necklaces were sported by Jessica Alba and Jamie Chung, is offering 15% off all orders and 30% off orders over $ 950. Discount automatically applied at checkout.

Get up to 30% off pretty gold pendants and earrings from this royal family approved jewelry brand, until November 30. Keep an eye out for special flash sales throughout.

Shine, sparkle. The entire Aurates site will go on sale from November 17 with early access until November 30. The brand will be offering 25% off with the code STOCKED, so now is your best bet to hang multiple pieces for less. How cute are these chubby hoops?

Buy a pair (or two, or three) of quality P448 leather sneakers. The Italian shoe brand has just launched its biggest sale of the year, with 40% off top-selling models for men and women while supplies last.