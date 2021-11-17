Go Fashion IPO fully subscribed within hours of opening. Here’s what brokerages say

The initial public offering of Go Fashion (India) Limited, which owns the Go Colors women’s clothing brand, was subscribed 1.18 times within hours of the subscription opening on Wednesday.
The Rs 1,013.6 crore IPO received bids for 95,49,687 shares against 80,79,491 shares on offer, according to NSE data until 12:42 p.m.
The retail individual investor (RII) category received strong demand with 6.28 subscriptions and non-institutional investors received 14 percent subscriptions.
The initial public offering has a new issue of up to Rs 125 crore and a sell offer of up to 12,878,389 shares.
The offer price range is Rs 655-690 per share. The shares will be listed on the BSE and the NSE
Proceeds from the new issue will be used to finance the deployment of 120 new exclusive outlets to meet working capital needs and general corporate objectives.
JM Financial, DAM Capital Advisors and ICICI Securities are the managers of the offering.
Go Fashion (India) Ltd on Tuesday raised just over Rs 456 crore from key investors.
The company is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a line of women’s socks under the “Go Colors” brand.
Check out what brokerages are saying:
Choice brokerage
He pointed out that the business can be affected by any kind of slowdown in consumer spending, the inability to adapt to changing consumer preferences, competition from other players and an accumulation of inefficiencies in expanding and the management of its retail network.
At a higher price bracket of Rs 690, GFIL demands an EV / sales multiple of 13.8x, which is higher than its peer average of 10.9x. Thus, the question appears to be fully priced.
The brokerage firm assigned a “long term subscription” rating to the show, stating that “the potential of the target market and the market share of GFIL in the niche category, associated with the largest network of exclusive outlets of brands, offer enormous potential to expand the business.
Swastika Investmart
The brokerage recommends going for the Go Fashion IPO for listing gains as well as long-term.
The company has a mixed set of financial data for the past three years, although the decline in revenue in FY21, after the growth in the previous year, was due to the pandemic, Swastika said in a statement. note.
Go Colors has strong brand value but fluctuating revenues, however, it is expected to have strong growth momentum with increasing numbers of working women as well as the changing fashion trend.
The brokerage believes that the IPO is attractive to investors. The IPO arrives at a price / BV ratio of 13.65 based on the NAV of Rs 50.56, in the first quarter of FY22.
Marwadi Financial Services
Considering the twelve month sales (TTM) of Rs 271 crore after issuance, the company will register at a market cap / sales of 13.73 with a market cap of Rs 3,727 crore, while the Industries Page of its Peers and Trent are trading at a market cap / sales of 13.21 and 11.89, respectively.
The brokerage gives this IPO a “subscription” rating because it is available at a reasonable valuation against its peers.
(With PTI inputs)