Bhumi Pednekar looks cuter than cute in pink tie-dye dress, reacts Ayushmann Khurrana | Fashion trends

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has an innate sense of style that always helps her choose outfits that flatter her body and give avid fashion fans an incredible sartorial moment. Whether it’s a light printed midi or a crop top and high waisted skirt, her outfits always get a glowing nod from the fashion police. Her new look for a photoshoot in a tie-dye print midi dress also received a lot of love from netizens. Taking to Instagram, Bhumi shared several photos from a recent photoshoot. They show Dum Laga actor Ke Haisha smiling, posing and twirling for the camera while wearing a cute pink outfit. She captioned the post, “Yo Bro, who made you smile like that?” Bhumi’s dress comes from the shelves of resort fashion brand, The Iaso. The label also shared the photos of Bhumi on their gram and wrote that she was cuter than the word cute in the caption. And we agree. Scroll forward to see how the actor styled the outfit. + READ ALSO | Bhumi Pednekar in 5k flower dress is lost thinking about summer, fries, the beach Bhumi wore a tie-dye print midi dress that comes in a flattering shade of light pink and white. It featured a plunging square neckline with ruched detailing, exaggerated puffed half sleeves, a ribbon tie on the front, and multiple tiers on the skirt. The buttoned front with a thigh slit, full skirt and fitted bodice added sexy charm to the feminine look. Bhumi chose minimal accessories to style the tie-dye look, which included silver studded hoops. She tied her silky tresses into a half hairstyle with a few stray locks sculpting her face. + + Winged eyeliner, shimmering eye shadow, mascara-laden lashes, flushed cheeks, glowing skin, fleshy brows and pink lipstick. After Bhumi shared the photos, they instantly went viral and garnered over 2 lakhs and multiple likes. Many of the star’s followers and celebrities have taken to the comments section to praise her look. Ayushmann Khurrana also reacted to the post and wrote: “Boomz”. Comments on Bhumi Pednekar’s post. On the work side, Bhumi will then be seen in Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Govinda Naam Mera, with Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. Kiara Advani is also part of the film. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

