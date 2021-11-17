Jason Jules and The Making of Black Ivy Style

It is a rare event when a volume arrives that distorts our understanding of fashion as effectively as Black Ivy: a stylish revolt, which will be released in the United States in December. Many of the images put together in the volume of the coffee table may be familiar, including iconic documents from the civil rights movement and images from magazines featuring literary idols like James Baldwin and the covers of influential jazz albums from the The heyday of Blue Note Records, but it wasn’t until Jason Jules came together in one place and under one heading that a clear theme and thesis emerged.

In Mr. Juless’ account, the adoption by generations of black men of dress codes originating from a white Ivy League elite may have initially been a natural inflection point in the arc of the evolution of men’s clothing. Yet it was also a conscious development, with a strategic agenda that went far beyond the obvious goal of looking good.

In two recent phone conversations from Paraguay and London, where he has homes, Mr. Jules, a fashion insider who considers Steve Urkel a BCBG and nerdy character on the ’90s sitcom Family Matters, his style model, spoke about the trip which deepened her understanding of the Black Ivy style.

Guy Trébay: Jason Jules, you have a crazy summary, starting with your introduction to magazine writing when you sent a stick-shaped fashion article you drew in grade school to iD and they published it.