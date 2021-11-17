Go Fashion IPO Opens Today: Demand Big Listing Gain With Long-Term Vision, Says Anil Singhvi





The initial public offering (IPO) of women’s clothing brand Go Fashion India The initial public offering (IPO) of women’s clothing brand Go Fashion India is set to launch its share sale from Wednesday 17th November 2021. The three-day sale offer will end on November 22, 2021. See Zee Business Live TV Streaming below: The IPO includes a new issue of Rs 1,014 crore shares totaling up to Rs 125 crore and an offer to sell up to 12,878,389 shares by the promoter and existing shareholders, the project showed. the company’s red herring prospectus (DRHP). Up to 75 percent of the issue size has been reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), 15 percent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 percent has been reserved for retail investors. Ahead of the IPO’s launch on Wednesday, Go Fashion, which owns women’s clothing brand Go Colors, raised just over 456 crore from key investors on Tuesday. Previously, the company had set a price range of Rs 655-690 per share for this issue. An investor can bid on a minimum of 21 stocks and in multiples thereof. Do I have to subscribe? As the issue opens today, Zee Business Editor-in-Chief Anil Singhvi recommended applying for a significant rating gain and with a long-term view. He also highlighted the positives and negatives of Go Colors Good points – Strong growth history – Light and modal active – Business with no cash and no debt – Resalable valuation – No disputes Negative points : Highly competitive business. Small business. Online sales are very low. Meanwhile, the company plans to use the net proceeds from the issuance to fund the deployment of 120 new, exclusive branded outlets, to meet working capital needs and overall corporate objectives. #GoFashionIPO ? IPO? ()? () Initial Public Offering ?#EditorsTake | #Gomode | #IPOA Alert | #IPOtoInvest | #AnilSinghvi @AnilSinghvi_ pic.twitter.com/AXsY1rxDkL Zee Business (@ZeeBusiness) November 17, 2021 Timeline of Go Fashion’s IPO Application start date: November 17, 2021 Closing date for applications: November 12, 2021 Award start date: 25 November 2021 Start date of reimbursement: November 26, 2021 Allotment Finalization Date: November 29, 2021 Registration date : November 30, 2021 About the company Go Fashion (India) is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a line of women’s socks under the “Go Colors” brand. It serves its customers primarily through its extensive network of 459 Exclusive Outlets (EBOs), including 12 kiosks operated on the company-owned and operated (COCO) model and 11 franchise stores across 23 states and UTs in India.

