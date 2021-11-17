Big Ten Men’s Basketball Preview: Wisconsin Badgers

The Head Coach: Greg Gard (seventh season)

Review 2020-21: 18-13 (10-10)

End of season: NCAA Round of 16 Tournament

What is coming back

The Badgers are going to be in an interesting position, as are a lot of the teams in the conference with what they’ve lost and their roster transition. The big name that is back is super-duper senior playmaker Brad Davison, who has announced he will return for one more season in April. Davison averaged 10.0 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, 2.4 assists per game and 1.1 steals per game. Davison is also one of the top ball defenders in the conference and will help provide veteran leadership for a fairly young team.

Jonathan Davis and Tyler Wahl are also back as guys who will fill the second and third scoring roles for the Badgers. Both have played in 31 games but Davis started from zero while Wahl started in 18. Davis averaged 7.0 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game and while Wahl averaged 5.2 points per game and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman, Steven Crowl and Jordan Davis are all returning guys who didn’t have huge roles last season but will provide big minutes for the Badgers this season.

The Badgers bring an excellent recruiting class, ranked fifth in the conference and 32sd class classified in the country. The class is led by three-star playmaker Chucky Hepburn of Bellevue West High School in Bellevue, Nebraska. Hepburn was the 2020 Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year en route to a state championship.

The other three commitments Markus Ilver, Matthew Mors and Chris Hodges are all among the top 150 guys in the 2021 class, according to 247 sports. They should all play precious minutes and Hepburn has started all three games for the Badgers so far. Big man Chris Vogt is from Cincinnati, Isaac Lindsey is from UNLV and Jahcobi Neath is from Wake forest.

What was lost

As mentioned above, the Badgers are starting this season losing four of their top six producers from last season. Guard DMitrik Trice, forward Aleem Ford, forward Micah Potter and forward Nate Reuvers all graduated and left the Badger basketball program. Trice averaged 13.9 points per game and added 3.4 rebounds per game and 4.0 assists per game. Potter, an Ohio State transfer, averaged 12.5 points per game and 5.9 rebounds per game, largely off the bench.

Aleem Ford averaged 8.7 points per game and 4.2 rebounds per game and Reuvers, who has had a rather low season, is averaging 8.3 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game. Thanks to those four guys, they averaged 43.4 points per game out of the Badgers’ total of 69.9 points per game last season. This is about 62% of their offense and it becomes extremely difficult to replace in a conference with so much talent.

They also lost Walt McGrory to South Dakota, Trevor Anderson to Valparaiso and Joseph Hedstrom to Valparaiso. None of these guys were huge contributors last season, but all were potential replacements for the four graduating guys and got a chance to play a bigger role in the rotation. Anderson played 29 games last season off the bench, but averaged just 3.1 points per game.

Against the state of Ohio in the time of Chris Holtmann

The Badgers and Buckeyes have played 127 games in both program history. In the 2000s, fans were treated to a big coaching match with Thad Matta taking on Bo Ryan twice a season.

Since Chris Holtmann came to Columbus, the Badgers have been one of the few teams to have a winning record against the Buckeyes, going 3-2 against Ohio State in the past four seasons. In Holtmann’s first season, the Buckeyes’ 25-point win at Wisconsin was one of the main games that got people really interested in the program. However, since then the Badgers are 3-1 against Ohio State.

Season prediction

The Badgers are 2-1 to start their season with convincing wins over St. Francis College and Green Bay, but they lost their most recent game to Providence 63-58.

The Providence game was pretty obvious of the problems the Badgers are going to have this season. They have to figure out where their production will come from when it doesn’t come from Brad Davison or Tyler Wahl. These two combined for 41 of the teams 58 points and the other three starters, Crowl, Carlson and Hepburn combined for 11 points. Jonathan Davis missed the contest with an injury and that made a key difference in it. They’ll need the production of guys who aren’t called Davison or Wahl to compete in the Big Ten this season.