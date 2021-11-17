Alex Scott puts on over-the-knee boots and a mini dress in never-before-seen photos



















November 16, 2021 – 13:08 GMT



Georgia Brown One Show host Alex Scott shared several never-before-seen photos from her birthday party, wearing a bold red and black Ashish dress and red thigh-high boots – details

The only show presenter Alex scott clearly knows how to celebrate, marking her 37th birthday in a mini dress embellished with a bold animal print. DISCOVER: Everything You Need to Know About Alex Scott’s Family Taking to Instagram to share several snaps of invisible disposable cameras from her birthday party in London in October, the Football Focus star gave fans a second glimpse of her incredible outfit – aAnd we’re so obsessed with her red thigh-high boots paired with her dramatic red and black ensemble. Loading the player … WATCH: Alex Scott wears flattering tuxedo dress at the London Palladium “Kodak fun,” Alex captioned his photos, which showed the star partying with friends while enjoying cocktails and champagne in a candlelit setting. Looks like she just got off the Come dance strictly ballroom, the old Strictly The star rocked the sizzling sequin number, which featured an Alsatian stitched across the chest. SEE: Alex Scott’s Daily Diet Revealed: One Show Host’s Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner MORE: Alex Scott’s stunning £ 1.5million London home revealed – photos Alex shared never-before-seen photos from his birthday party Adding height to her athletic figure with red leather heeled boots, Alex styled the party look with big gold hoops and a chic quilted black bag. By styling her raven hair into a sleek, voluminous ponytail, we’re seriously swooning for Alex’s high look this holiday season. Alex’s dress is a £ 1,450 issue from designer label Ashish. Described by the brand as “encapsulating Ashish’s jovial aesthetic and a new exploration of kitschy codes,” the star’s daring outfit unsurprisingly sold out. The star wore a red and black ensemble for her 37th birthday Fans were quick to comment on the invisible snaps from Alex’s birthday celebrations, rushing to share their love for his daring outfit. “Total vibe,” a close friend commented, while a fan wrote, “Absolutely gorgeous Alex. “ This isn’t the first time this month that the star has surprised her fans with her stylish outfits and trendy accessories. On Thursday, the footballer paid tribute to her official career at Arsenal with a delicate red diamond hidden in a dazzling diamond choker. “Shine like a diamond,” Alex wrote in the caption of the photo series. “I spent the evening co-hosting alongside @wrightyofficial an audience with Arsene Wenger and David Dein at the Yano Palladium in London !!! SOLD OUT !! Jhezzzzz”. “Thank you @sarahhojewellery for the red diamond in honor of Arsenal,” she continued. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.

