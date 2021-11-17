Best warm and stylish winter coats for men

Winter. East. Future. But fear not, my friends! Christmas carols will soon drown out the cacophony of rattling radiators. The festive lights on overdrive will light up the 5pm darkness. The ski and snowboard season is in full swing. But best of all, between two weekends in the mountains and well beyond the holiday cheer, you’ll hopefully be outfitted with one of the best winter coats of the season.

I was stating the obvious here, but dressing for winter is all about layers. Which layer matters most? Your winter coat. The ideal winter coat is one that has a multitude of features to help you weather the perils of winter and I wasn’t talking about this Christmas earworm from Mariah Carey.

Winter coats are loaded with many responsibilities. They should be insulating and warm (hypothermia is no one’s friend), stylish and versatile (it should match the rest of your wardrobe in cold weather), and durable enough to last for several winters (that is, one of the best fashion investments you can make).

Instead of throwing in more sporty down jackets in this particular blend, our selection of winter coats is here to help you stay dapper even in the dead of winter. We’ve scoured the web for the best winter coats, from utility jackets from historic brands like Barbour to woolen coats from sartorial innovators like Suitsupply, to bring you 12 great additions to your winter fits.

And keeping in mind that not everyone lives in blizzard territory, we’ve included lighter choices for those who live in more forgiving climates.

Warm and stylish winter coats that will stand the test of time

1. Barbour Winter Bedale wax jacket

Made from Barbours’ thickest waxed cotton, this version of his classic Bedale jacket has been winterized with a quilted nylon lining for extra insulation from the elements. It has a front zip concealed by a press stud placket, two hand warmer pockets lined with moleskin and two gusseted pockets that close with a press stud. It has a corduroy collar, removable hood and rustic leather trim.

[$500; barbour.com]

2. Ted Baker Travers herringbone coat

This timeless wool-blend overcoat from Ted Baker features an all over herringbone weave that pairs equally well with casual outfits (throw it over a hoodie when you run errands) or more formal outings (wear it over a suit, then a coat). The Travers comes in a regular long fit, with two welt pockets at the front, buttoned cuffs, two button closures at the front and a single slit at the back.

[$725; tedbaker.com]

3. Mackage Kent

For a bolder street-style look, slip on this bouffant from the Mackages Cloud collection. Made from durable down with a shiny nylon shell, the relaxed fit leaves plenty of room for thick sweaters or sweatshirts. Windproof cuffs, an adjustable windproof visor and a removable hood add protection against biting winds and numbing temperatures.

[$890; mackage.com]

4. Waxed Hudson jacket lined with Flint and Tinder flannel

This winter jacket combines old-school heritage with contemporary design. Inspired by the rugged jackets worn by hunters in the English countryside, the Hudson is crafted from famous British Millerain canvas treated with weather-resistant coconut wax. It’s lined with cozy flannel from one of the UK’s oldest woolen mills.

[$298; huckberry.com]

5. Scotch & Soda Sherpa Short Quilted Jacket

The Scotch & Sodas Zip-Up Quilted Jacket is a solid choice for milder winter days, when freezing mornings give way to chilly afternoons. It’s made from a plush poly sherpa fabric and cut to size for casual wear.

[$298; scotch-soda.com]

6. LLBean Maine Guide wool parka

Designed for cold-weather hunters, LLBean transformed their original Maine Guide overshirt into a parka version for extra protection from the harsh winter weather. It’s made from durable, tightly woven wool that stays warm even when wet and is armed with PrimaLoft Infinity insulation to trap body heat with remarkable efficiency. The colourways couldn’t be more classic, with a camouflage print, red and black plaid, and hunter green.

[$259; llbean.com]

7. Schott Rancher Corduroy Jacket

Schott is perhaps best known for his near-perfect leather jackets, but when winter calls for heavier outerwear, his Rancher Corduroy Jacket puts us in the ropes. Schott uses a thick and chunky yet incredibly soft corduroy with a quality feel to the outer shell; inside, a wool-blend velor provides impressive insulation in cold weather.

[$260; schottnyc.com]

8. Theory Clarence jacket in Melton stretch wool

Theory makes the Clarence with luxuriously chunky stretch Melton wool from Italy and a soft knit lining. This refined winter jacket keeps things simple with a stand-up collar, concealed front zip closure with press studs, welt pockets and a single center back slit.

[$645; theory.com]

9. AllSaints Ventry Double Breasted Shadow Check Regular Fit Coat

Cut to a classic fit, the double-breasted Ventry is made from a recycled wool blend in a black and white check pattern. It has a buttoned closure on the front, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs and two flap pockets on the front.

[$619; bloomingdales.com]

10. Fjllrven vik quilted wool jacket

This everyday jacket from Fjllrvens latest fall / winter collection is made with the brand’s durable G-1000 Silent Eco fabric; the filling is filled with recycled Swedish wool and PLA fibers derived from cornstarch. The vik is a great garment to layer under a waterproof shell or wear alone, with two-way hand pockets, an interior zip pocket and a snap collar that can be folded down.

[$375; fjallraven.com]

11. Suitsupply navy blue quilted overcoat

The Suitsupplys wool overcoat comes with a removable padded down vest so you don’t have to search for your down jacket when the temperature drops to single digits. The slim fit is completed with a wide collar, welt pockets and a zip and button closure on the front. It’s also a welfare buy Suitsupply is committed to operating as a net carbon neutral business that invests in ethical production according to European Fair Wear Foundation standards.

[$499; suitsupply.com]

12. Rodd & Gunn Murchison coat

The super-soft Murchison coat has a classic car coat silhouette, a style invented in the early 1900s to be worn by drivers and car passengers when driving was considered a rare privilege. The Rodd & Gunns version features a blend of recycled wool and soft brushed polyamide and a soft, quilted taffeta lining. It’s cropped above the knee with a fitted pea coat collar and concealed Corozo button front.

[$498; roddandgunn.com]

