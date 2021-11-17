Connect with us

Lady Gaga wears sheer backless dress to “House of Gucci” premiere

43 seconds ago

Can we all take a moment to agree that Lady Gaga’s style during the Gucci House was the press tour flawless perfection? Every premiere event has been breathtaking, but last night Gaga stepped out in her most stunning look yet – a black dress personalized by Armani Privé. with a fully transparent halterneck top.

Michael OstuniGetty Images

And here’s a dreamy sketch of the dress if you want to have fun with me for a moment:

“I’m so excited to be here tonight. I grew up very close to Lincoln Center,” Gaga said. Entertainment tonight at the event. “I was coming to listen to Wynton Marsalis play the trumpet and I am truly honored to be here tonight.”

She added, “I feel so honored to be on screen with Al Pacino. With all these great actors. It’s an amazing cast.” (Psst: Gaga also admitted going down to Canal Street to retrieve a fake Gucci bag back in the day, saying “Of course I did. Who didn’t? We all did.” )

Reminder that Gucci House releases November 24 just in time for Thanksgiving and follows the romance of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci. You know, before Patrizia hired a hitman to assassinate her and was arrested for the crime? Awk. The film also stars Adam Driver (who plays Maurizio), Jared Leto (who plays Paolo Gucci), Jeremy Irons (who plays Rodolfo Gucci), Salma Hayek (who plays Giuseppina Auriemma) and Al Pacino (who plays Aldo Gucci).

