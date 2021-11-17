From Beau Brummel to A $ AP Rocky, 500 menswear items are celebrated in the Mens Fashion Book





Released next month, The book of men’s fashion (Phaidon) takes stock of the evolution of menswear and suggests where it might be heading at a time when the industry is heading in unknown directions. Some of the changes in men’s fashion are related to new conceptions of masculinity, others to the reconfiguration of the workplace, even more to the internet which offers information and selection to an ever more engaged audience. Jacob Gallagher, the the Wall Street newspapers Off Duty Mens Fashion Editor, wrote the intro and most books 500 entries, narrowed down from a list that at one point contained 800 names, he explained on a call. There will be people we left out, the writer said, adding that he looks forward to receiving feedback. The result of the alphabetical arrangement of the book Granny Takes a Trip (a popular label in the 60s Swinging), for example, can be found on a page opposite Cary Grant, the epitome of refined masculine elegance; Virgil Abloh shares a broadcast with Haider Ackermanis to create unexpected connections between the old and the new and, in fact, to mimic the unexpected cadences typical of the Internet. There are teens and young people in their twenties who have an incredible mastery of what Helmut Lang did or what Martin Margiela did. [in the 1990s], Gallagher notes. I think it’s very easy for them to find their teams, so to speak, or find what they’re doing on the internet, and then that feeds into what they want to wear and what they’re interested in. I chatted with Gallagher, who reflected on costume, Beau Brummell, and the new era of men’s archives.

