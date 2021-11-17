World Cup dress rehearsal thrills CommBank Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson





While every opportunity to bring Commonwealth Bank Matildas together is important, this friendly series against the United States is very special. Head coach Tony Gustavsson has selected a 25-man squad ahead of the Sydney and Newcastle matches. As with every team selected so far this year, the focus has been on short-term results, as well as sustaining and developing the depth of the team. This list is also the last one before a team is due to be selected for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup which starts in January 2022. “When we picked the roster, we looked at a lot of things. The first thing we looked at was that this was actually the last camp before the announcement of a roster for the Asian Cup, we so we felt that we need to get some final answers and also some final tweaks leading up to it, ”explained Gustavsson. “So it’s two parallel things in this last camp. One is to get answers in the roster decision, but the other is also this final preparation before entering the tournament, it s’ So in fact acts of two parallel processes in this camp. “You can also see it in the selection, where there is a core of players who have been around for a while and have a lot of experience, but at the same time we are always going to have an eye on the future to get some answers as to whether they can give us the depth that awaits us in 23. “ Those eyes on the future include the summons of Jessika Nash, 17, and Charlize Rule, 18, the only players without a squad. They join other teenagers in the team Mary Fowler, Bryleeh Henry, Kyra Cooney-Cross and Courtney Nevin. “You’ve seen this year that we’ve brought a lot of young players into our system, maybe more than usual, but we’re at the point where we need to do that now. So, again, it’s two processes. parallels in this list entering this camp. ” SQUAD: CommBank Matildas reveals his squad to face USWNT NEWS: Sam Kerr signs contract extension at Chelsea MORE: How To Watch The AUS Vs USA Series While the friendly matches will once again provide valuable time together for the team, they are also the perfect setting for what will be a grandstand finish until 2021. “This first game against the United States, we are never going to come close to replicating the World Cup final before the World Cup,” Gustavsson told media. “This first game against the United States will be played in the same stadium as the World Cup final and we will face the number one team in the world at this stadium, hopefully with a record crowd.” Gustavsson urged fans to join in and experience this 2023 dress rehearsal on their own. “What I would say to the fans is don’t miss this chance. Don’t miss the opportunity to go watch this game because you can’t come close to an experience very similar to the World Cup final that this one.”

