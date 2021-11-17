Interview of Simon Rex on “Red Rocket”, fashion and fame

Where to start with Simon Rex? You could delve into his past. His years spent modeling. The years that followed were spent as a VJ on MTV and an actor and tabloid fodder during the early days of paparazzi hounding. Or you could talk about it earlier than that, when he was just getting started and he was shooting a few infamous scenes that create a kind of weird symmetry between him and Mikey Saber, the character he’s playing in Sean Baker’s new movie. Red rocket (released on December 10). Hell you could just start with Red rocket, and the almost enraged energy it generates in critical circles, get people who sometimes have a hard time getting excited about movies that are really excited for a movie, especially a performance, and even more specifically Rex’s performance.

But when Rex and I start talking, we don’t start at either of these places. Instead, we’re starting with the world that put Rex in the spotlight: fashion. It’s early November and Rex is in the East Village in New York, having completed a fitting for the Thom browne tuxedo he will wear to accompany Browne to the CFDA Awards 2021. The designer wants it with him because he “has always approached projects in his own way. The most inspiring thing for me is someone who is confident enough to truly be himself. Rex, for his part, always thrills about the outfit he will wear (the one, in this case, that you see in the photos here).

Where to start with Simon Rex? We start with the (very good) fashion of Thom Browne. Menelik Puryear

He tells me he’s not as tuned in to this world – the fashion world – as he used to be, but he’s excited. And then he tells me something that he doesn’t seem to have told a lot of people, which is that his entry into the high-flying, high-fashion New York of decades past didn’t actually begin with a chance observation by a casting director. which led to a successful modeling career (although it did). No, he became an insider much earlier, when one of the most influential designers of the past 50 years helped a young Simon Rex buy a costume for an elementary school diploma.

“Marc Jacobs, I have a connection,” he says. “This crazy story of Marc Jacobs. Because my godfather was basically her husband. I used to come to New York City when I was a kid, when I was about 10 years old. I don’t think marriage was legal back then, same-sex marriage, but they were a couple. He then meets Marc Jacobs, who is still in fashion school. “And he would take me to Barney’s in fifth grade and help me find a costume for my fifth grade degree. At the time, it wasn’t a big name. He was just standing. And it was sort of an interesting story of a connection to the fashion world.

Rex’s first foray into the costume world came in fifth grade, thanks to a promising Marc Jacobs at the time. Menelik Puryear

The way Rex tells this story is eminently relaxed. Not quite jaded, but more like a thrill eh it is not quite said when he sets out the facts. Uh, it happened. Pretty cool, isn’t it? You can override that and attribute it to a career that spans over 25 years. But talking to him feels like it’s not a learned posture, it’s just how Rex approaches the world. Imperturbable. Ready to try just about anything, because why not. That’s how he got that first modeling gig, at least.

“Basically I just got ripped out of a room and asked if I wanted to do this job,” he says. “It was basically an Italian editorial, or maybe it was a catalog or something, but all I remember is that I was sent to Milan to do this work and then I signed with an agency there, and then I went to Paris and New York, and I would just do the Milan-Paris-New York triangle, and do fashion shows. Instead of going to college, I moved to Europe and New York and made this world, which was great.

Not all projects are the ones you feel right at home for, the actor says. “Nine out of ten jobs you get in show biz, you don’t even tell people to go see it,” he says. Menelik Puryear

After modeling, Rex became an MTV VJ and then an actor. It was large in the early 2000s, appearing in the Horror movie franchise as well as its fair share of tabloids. Then? Well, he kind of fell off the grid for a while. He worked, but not always on things he was proud of. (“Nine out of ten jobs you get in show biz, you don’t even tell people to go see it,” he says. “You say to yourself, ‘Hey. I don’t want to see it, don’t worry. ‘”)

But back to modeling. The room from which he was torn away, the story continues, is the one he waited for while his then-girlfriend auditioned for his own modeling gig. They were living together at the time, trying to make ends meet. It wasn’t going well for a while. Which brings us, inevitably, to these scenes. Porn scenes, more precisely. There were only a few, and it was just Rex on his own, nothing at all this scandalous. But you can’t talk about him now without mentioning them, because the role that catapulted him back into the limelight — Mikey Saber, the charming but calculating former adult movie star at the heart of. Red rocket– requires you to mention them.

In Red Rocket, Rex takes on the role of Mikey Saber, a former adult movie star who is retiring in Texas with ulterior motives. Menelik Puryear

Here you have a guy who hit years ago and now finds himself looking for the sequel. He’s charming and handsome, and he’s done some video stuff that most of us don’t do on video (at least not a video that’s supposed to be widely distributed). It sounds a lot like Mikey, who burns out after a long stint as an adult actor, returns to his hometown of Texas and immediately begins looking for a second act. There is a sense of symmetry, of a character and an actor that have more than a little in common.

It’s tempting to assume that these superficial similarities mean that the actor drew a lot of inspiration from his own life for the role. Rex doesn’t allow it. After all, she’s also a character he describes as “a sort of narcissistic, sociopathic person who just has delusions, never keeps quiet, and only talks about herself all the time, and is basically completely completely. insensitive to everyone around her and never mind who he hurts to get what he wants. The character and the person are very separate, and Rex knows how to be wary of allowing the audience to confuse them. He took care of it by playing his alter ego Dirt Nasty, the satirical rapper who hit a hit alongside Mickey Avalon and Andre Legacy with the subtly titled track “My Dick”.

Rex admits that there are parallels between him and his characters, but he drew careful lines between the real and the imagined. Menelik Puryear

“With something like Dirt Nasty, who’s really a comedic, over-the-top character who’s just a Hollywood bastard, it was just for fun and ironically I think people think, ‘Oh, that ‘really is who he is, “Rex explains.” And then when people met me they’d say,’ Oh, you’re actually a nice, caring guy. ‘ And I’m like, “Yeah man. He’s just a character. Do you think I’m really…? ‘

He continues: “It’s very comically sarcastic. And this role of Mikey, it was a lot more grounded, but it’s kind of the same thing. I find it really funny for me to play that type of character because it’s so horrible that’s why it’s fun and funny, because I would never really be like that.

You should know that when Rex says “fun and funny,” he’s well aware of the darker undertones of Mikey, a man with an almost sociopathic fixation on making his next moment shine. He licks his ex-wife and begins treating a teenage girl upon his return to his hometown of Texas. “When you read the script, he’s just a horrible person, so I was like, ‘Okay, it’s my job to make this guy not likable, but a little likeable so that the audience is in conflict.’ Rex said. “Because if he’s just a horrible person, then you don’t care what’s going to happen. That was all the point, and I think we made it.”

Rex takes advantage of his buzz moment. “Every once in a while you are part of something special,” he says. Menelik Puryear

Critics and the public seem to agree. Reception at Red rocket has been overwhelmingly positive and Rex’s performance has been hailed as a real achievement. He went to festivals all over the world. He has already worked on two upcoming releases, Down with Zachary Quinto and Lukas Gage and Judith Light, and Mack and Rita (“Small role, but I was able to work with Diane Keaton”). And with the Oscars buzz, it looks like Rex has found a way to once again work on things he’s proud of.

“Every once in a while you are part of something special,” he says. “It’s one of those things. So I just want to make it clear that I’m really grateful and part of something bigger, and how lucky I am that Sean Baker saw something in me, and believed in me, and gave me a chance when most of the industry wouldn’t. And now because of this movie the industry is, and that’s cool. You know?”

Jonathan evans

Jonathan Evans is Esquire’s Style Director, covering everything from fashion, grooming, accessories and, of course, sneakers.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and other similar content on piano.io