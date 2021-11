Pooja Hedge, in a brown bralet and headband dress, gives fashion goals to celebrities visiting the Maldives

Pooja Hedge’s viral images: Pooja Hegde is currently in the Maldives, and her exquisite outfit will make you revamp your wardrobe right away. She puts the fashion police on emergency alert with her cheerful fashion taste. First, she wears a strapless headband with a tether feature with a metal ring included in the three piece set, and then she shows up in brown dividers.Also Read – After Mumbai Police Forced Monica-Chandler To Wear Masks, Assam Police Do The Same With Pooja Hegde-Prabhas On Radhe Shyam Poster In the first look, she wears a high waist pleated skirt with a side drape element as well as a thigh high slit – all combined with the bandeau baring her stomach. The outfit is completed with an ankle-length drape, which is what she chose to wear on Tuesday. Also Read – Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar Recalls His 600 Year Past In New Movie Preview – Watch The Mohenjo actor Daro used his social media account to share some photos from his three-piece set, and the internet has gone crazy. The photos showed the diva dressed for a day in the sun and by the sea, and she looked just stunning. “Brave, free and as wild as the sea,” Pooja wrote, posing for the photos in the blue three-piece dress. Take a look at some of his photos here: Also read – Maniesh Paul brings Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon-Bobby Deol to his knees and THESE photos are proof of that! The three-piece set has been awarded to the fashion designer house since 1988. The designer house is well known for its beautiful and comfortable womens clothing lines. The official website of the designer house lists the three-piece set for INR 13,800. Hedge’s trendy ensemble not only looked good, but also looked functional. Pooja completed her look with classic metallic jewelry from MNSH and Inaya. Pooja got the look with minimal makeup – nude eye shadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, contoured brows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. The actor makes us spring from his clothing excursions during his vacations. Her Maldives fashion journal is full of stylish jumpsuits, perfect for a day at the beach and you never tire of them.

