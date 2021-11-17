Excitement around Go Fashion’s IPO is also making money for TCNS Clothing shareholders





One of the largest brands of women’s socks in India under the Go Colors brand, Go Fashion opened its IPO today.

The IPO is in high demand among investors as its gray market premium has reached 555 per share.

TCNS Clothing shares have gained 8% today and 32% cumulatively over the past 30 days. Go Fashion’s initial public offering (IPO) has already been fully subscribed within the first two hours since opening. last two days. The enthusiasm for Go Fashion’s IPO can be seen even in its comparable stocks like TCNS Clothing, which is up 8% today and 10% in the last five days. Go Fashion is engaged in the development, design, sourcing, marketing and retailing of a line of women’s bottoms under the “Go Colors” brand. TCNS offers outerwear, bottoms, curtains, combination sets and accessories for women under three major brands W, Aurelia and Wishful W. Analysts are optimistic about Go Fashion’s outlook, however. “He acted as a ‘category creator’ for stockings and leveraged his leading player advantage to create a direct-to-consumer brand with a diverse and differentiated range of premium products at competitive prices, from Rs 225 to Rs 1,599, ”Anand Rathi said in a report. Women’s stockings are the fastest growing category in the womenswear segment and are expected to reach $ 243 billion by FY25, up from $ 135 billion in 20, according to Reliance Securities. Brokerage houses Recommendation Anand Rathi Subscribe Swastika Subscribe angel one Subscribe However, TCNS makes 2.5 times more revenue than Go Fashion. Both companies recorded a loss last year due to closures triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Swastika report said, “Go Colors has strong brand value but has fluctuating revenues and the business has incurred losses in FY21 but as the number of working women increases along with the changing fashion trend, the company is expected to experience strong growth. momentum.” peers Net sales FY21 Net profit FY21 Market capitalization Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail 5,181 crores -649 crore 2.69 lakh crore Activity area 2,833 crores 340 crores 45,887 crores Thirty 2,593 crores -146 crores 41 666 crores Indian brick 1,708 crores -89 crores 28,276 crores TCNS Clothing 635 crores -56 crores 5,577 crores Go fashionable 250 crore -3.5 crore 3,730 crore (implied market capitalization according to Reliance Securities)

Another interesting fact about the Go Fashion company is its profitable and scalable Exclusive Point of Sale (EBO) model. Go Colors had one of the highest sales per square foot. in EBOs among major womenswear companies in FY21. Mark Sales per square foot Go Colors 12,000 – 40,000 Aurelie 6,000 – 9,000 BIBA 8,500 – 12,500 Fabindia 10,500 – 15,000 Soch 6,500 – 16,500 W 7,000 – 10,500 Zara 20,000 – 40,500 Here are some of the details of Go Fashion’s IPO for those who wish to apply: Details of the problem Price band 655 to 690 Opening date of the IPO November 17 IPO closing date 22 november Date of grant 25 november Initiation of reimbursements November 26 Credit of shares to the demat account 29 november Stock exchange listing date November 30 Minimum lot 21 Size of the problem 1,014 crores New number 125 crore Offer for sale 1.28 crore of shares

While Go Fashion is in line with industry trend to report FY21 losses due to the impact of the crisis on sales operations, analysts see significant growth prospects in the apparel industry for women with a growing female labor force. Go Fashion’s future expansion plans and its good market share in branded women’s stockings have prompted brokerage firms to recommend a subscription rating on the stock. SEE ALSO: Remote Desktop Provider AnyDesk Raises $ 70 Million for Over $ 600 Million Valuation BHEL is looking for ten graduates under 30 for jobs with salary up to 80,000 per month Freecharge announces neo-banking platform, to offer fixed deposits, digital credit card and more

