Fashion
Yellowstone’s new Wranglers collection lets you dress like a Dutton or a ranch man
If you are a fan of blockbuster hit Yellowstone, you’ll be delighted to see that Wrangler has teamed up with the show for its Wrangler x Yellowstone Collection to upload some of her favorite western clothes for easy shopping. Maybe you want to add a little pragmatic swagger like Rip or his boss, John Dutton. Maybe you’re a hotshot like Kayce, or you want cool clothes like the ladies in the dorm.
Wranglers’ selection of denim and twill shirts, tees and more will make you feel like you’re ready for a day at the ranch. Season 4 of Yellowstones launched this month to record ratings on cable and streaming services.
Wrangler will always be the hallmark of Western fashion authenticity. Collaborating with a TV series like Yellowstone shines a light on the lifestyle we have embodied for decades and allows us to reach new audiences by showing them what it means to evoke the cowboy spirit, said Holly Wheeler, vice -President of global brand marketing at Wrangler, in a press release. We were excited to be able to add a layer of authenticity to fan closets as the Western lifestyle continues to gain popularity in mainstream culture and fashion.
Here are some highlights from the collection:
MEN’S EMBROIDERED DENIM WORK SHIRT WRANGLER X YELLOWSTONE WASHED MEDIUM TINTED: $ 39
WRANGLER X YELLOWSTONE EMBROIDERED TWILL WORK SHIRT IN BLACK: $ 49
WRANGLER X YELLOWSTONE DUTTON RANCH HANDLE DENIM T-SHIRT: $ 29
WRANGLER X YELLOWSTONE LOGO T-SHIRT IN BURGUNDY CHINA: $ 29
WRANGLER X YELLOWSTONE CAVIAR HEATHER T-SHIRT: $ 29
WRANGLER X YELLOWSTONE MEN’S EMBROIDERED TWILL WORK SHIRT IN LIGHT GRAY: $ 49
Orders of $ 100 and over will be shipped for free. Sign up with your Wrangler email address and get 15% off any order over $ 49.
Paramount Networks’ hit drama series Yellowstone continues Sunday at 8 / 7c. Every Sunday watch brand new episodes of Yellowstone season 4 on Paramount Network or stream on Philo.
