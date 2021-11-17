Fashion
6 products to support men’s physical and mental health
Thanks to the organization Moving house, November is now a month devoted to men’s mental and physical health. Movember hosts an annual event where people grow mustaches to raise awareness about men’s health issues such as prostate cancer, testicular cancer and suicide in men. According to the organization, men die an average of five years earlier than women, and across the world, men account for 69% of all suicides.
If you’re looking for ways to support men’s health, Richard Dorment, editor-in-chief of Men’s health magazine, stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share some brands that give back.
Read on to shop for colorful shaving cream, Honduran coffee, comfy clothes, and more.
Get Mr. Daily 3 in 1 Face Milk
Created specifically for men, this lotion acts as a moisturizer, aftershave and sunscreen with a mineral SPF 30. Created by dermatologist Dr. Beth Goldstein and her daughter Elianna after their husband / father was diagnosed with skin cancer, the brand aims to help reduce skin damage. among men. Get Mr. donates 15% of net proceeds during the month of November to men’s health organizations committed to providing education and resources regarding mental health, suicide prevention, and prostate and testicular cancer.
Pacific Shaving Co #ShaveWithPurpose Colored Shaving Cream
When you buy one of these colored shaving creams, 10% of the proceeds goes to various men’s health charities throughout the year. The blue shaving cream presented by Dorment supports the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Not only are the colors fun, but they’re also designed to hydrate the skin.
Movember collection from the Arete Sport store
Arete Sport Shop, a boutique that focuses on creating high quality clothing, and Movember have teamed up to create this collection, with 20% of the proceeds going to Movember. The sweatshirt and hat above, along with shorts, t-shirts and more of a similar design, are part of the collaboration.
Men’s Health x Rhone (Men) tal Healthy Everyday T-shirt
Whether you want to go out or get some exercise, this t-shirt made of active cotton and polyester blend, anti-odor and anti-odor material could be a great option. When you purchase this shirt, 100% of the net proceeds go to Mental Health America, a nonprofit community organization that works to promote mental health.
Fire Dept. Coffee Skull-Crushing Espresso
Sourced from eco-friendly farms in Honduras, this coffee is not only packed with caffeine, but supports heroes in need by donating 10% of the net proceeds to firefighters, veterans or military assistance programs. Fire Department Coffee is owned by veterans and is run by active and retired firefighters.
Movember Mini Maglite Pro LED 2AA Flashlight
This mini flashlight not only has a sleek and compact design, but also has an LED light engine to help provide better performance. Maglite is a Movember partner and donates 10% of every sale to support their research and programs that aim to inspire and empower men to live happier and healthier lives.
For more stories like this, check out:
Subscribe to our Stuff we love and A good find newsletters and download our Application TODAY to find deals, buying tips, value-for-money product recommendations and more
Sources
2/ https://www.today.com/shop/mens-health-products-t239120
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]