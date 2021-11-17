Bottega Veneta propels Matthieu Blazy to the forefront as creative director | Fashion





Matthieu Blazy is the latest behind-the-scenes fashion designer to land a prominent position in a luxury brand. After waiting backstage at Bottega Veneta since joining last year, he has been announced as the new Creative Director. The appointment, effective immediately, follows news last week that English designer Daniel Lee had resigned amid a hugely successful turnaround, with sales boosted and Bottega Veneta setting the fashion agenda like never before. . The name of Blazys is not well known outside the fashion industry, but it has a wealth of experience. A graduate of the La Cambre art and design school in Brussels and protégé of Raf Simons for whom he worked on Simons’ own label and at Calvin Klein, Blazy then worked with Phoebe Philo at Celine where he rode with Lee. Matthieu Blazy joined Bottega Veneta in 2020 and worked at Raf Simmons, Calvin Klein and Celine. Photography: Willy Vanderperre He may not be used to the limelight, but Blazy has firsthand experience of the pressures of the top position. Under the veil of anonymity that it offered to its creators, he managed the Maison Margielas ready-to-wear and craft line. Her identity was revealed by Suzy Menkes in 2014, with critics saying you can’t keep such talent a secret. Blazys partner Pieter Mulier, longtime right-hand man of Raf Simons and recently appointed creative director of Alaa, is following the same professional trajectory. It was once a common practice for fashion bosses to seek out the most star-studded name they could find to fill a vacant Creative Director position (and then give carte blanche to reinvent the house), but companies are looking to more and more internally when it comes time to start a new chapter. It’s an approach that has worked well for Kering, the French multinational that owns several luxury brands: Guccis Alessandro Michele, arguably the most influential designer in the world, for example, started out designing handbags before moving up. The levels. However, given the similarities between Blazy and the career trajectories of his predecessors (think sleek, demanding minimalism, much like the aesthetic Lee pitched at Bottega), this new appointment is unlikely to signal a change. seismic for the brand. Granted, insiders aren’t predicting a redesign of Michele’s scale and proportions. Instead, fans of Lees’ best-selling pocket bags and stomping tire boots can expect more of the same. Without a doubt, we have the feeling that Kering privileged a need for continuity and a desire to hold on to new customers acquired during his tenure. It’s an approach that has worked well for Saint Laurent who, under the leadership of Anthony Vaccarello, is following a path that is no different from that traced by Hedi Slimane during his redesign of the house. Blazys’ nomination was well received by the industry who congratulated him with a stream of emojis, posted on his Instagram feed. New York Times fashion director Vanessa Friedman took to Twitter to express her approval. It is time that he [Blazy] has a mark. This is going to be interesting, she wrote.

