Black Friday at REI: $ 200 off Garmin Watches, Solo Stove Deals, Gear, Apparel and Shoes





With a little over a week before Thanksgiving, earlyBlack friday the offers hit almost every major retailer, and REI is no exception. With savings throughout the store, you can find deals on gear, clothing, and footwear from top brands at prices up to 30% off. We’ve put together a list of some of the best deals running through November 22 at REI. Best offers at REI Garmin All Garmin Fenix ​​6 GPS watches are on sale now. These powerful watches go well from the outdoors to everyday wear. Each model has its own specifications and you can find out more about what each fitness tracker has to offer at REI. See the link below for savings of $ 200 through November 22. Solo stove This stainless steel fireplace is portable and durable. A 360-degree airflow design supplies the embers with oxygen, helping to keep the heat high with less smoke than a traditional fire. It also has an ash pan to collect loose ash and avoid burning on the ground below. Garmin Stay connected off the network. The GPS provides basic navigation, location and tracking data, while the lithium battery provides up to 50 hours of battery life per charge. You can exchange text messages with cell phones or inReach devices even when there are no cell towers, but you will need to purchase a satellite subscription to take advantage of this feature. The device is impact resistant and rated IPX7, so rain or snow will not slow you down. It also includes a USB cable, carabiner, and spine mount adapter. There are also a lot of other price drops at REI. Check out some of the highlights from their first running Black Friday deals now. 30% discount on offers 30% discount on all Cotopaxi jackets, fleeces and vests for women and men

30% off all down and synthetic insulated jackets and jackets from REI Co-op for women and men

30% off all REI Co-op brand winter sports jackets, pants and bibs for women, men and children

30% off all REI Co-op fire draw poles

30% discount on all Cotopaxi Allpa travel packs 25% discount on offers 25% off all Smartwool clothing and accessories for women, men and children

25% off all REI Co-op Wallace Lake flannel tops and shirts for women and men

25% off all Fjallraven Expedition X-Latt jackets for women and men

25% off all Outdoor Research hats, gloves, mittens and gaiters

25% off all Osprey Ozone luggage 20% discount on offers 20% off all Smith helmets and snow masks

20% off all Kahtoola pull-ups and gaiters

