Fashion
The best cocktail dresses for weddings and parties of 2021
Buying cocktail dresses is perhaps one of my favorite hobbies. Paired with a fiery lipstick, a sturdy clutch, and nice accessories, finding a new dress is a good serotonin boost.
But this perfect dress can be hard to find. Sure, you can venture to many great department stores and boutiques you find on Instagram, but sometimes you can never beat that tried and true dress in your closet.
Think again.
As I was doing my own shopping for weddings, christenings, graduation parties, and upcoming vacations (hey Puerto Rico, I’m coming for you), I picked out some of the best brands and designers to pull off. cocktail dresses.
Not to mention the fact that participating in contests for a while taught me that nothing makes you feel better than confidence and a dynamite dress. always help, whether it’s for a gala, a backyard wedding or a date.
Below, find all the top brands and hidden gems to browse the best cocktail dress for your preference and budget. From mini to noon (and everything in between), we’ve covered all the basics, so all you need to do is rock it on the day of your occasion and snap some bomb photos.
Click here to access our favorite brands and designers of cocktail dresses:
Best for reasonably priced cocktail dresses in a range of cute colors and prints
Lulus offers some of the most versatile styles for any occasion. In particular, the She’s Extra Pearl Strap Bodycon Mini Dress ($ 64) has a flattering fit that makes a beautiful wedding guest dress, delicate pearl straps that will turn heads and are classy.
Shop some of our other favorites:
The top trendy cocktail dresses which are chic and minimalist
Petal & Pup offers the most dreamlike styles on Instagram that will inspire you to add all of them in your shopping cart. Specifically, the brand offers the best petite cocktail dresses, although their size range is suitable for all body types.
For modest dresses for family occasions but subtly sexy, the Cyprus dress ($ 69.95) and the Doriah dress ($ 69.95) have a lovely feel and an equally gorgeous fit.
Shop some of our other favorites:
The best of unique designer cocktail dresses
As soon as you visit the Revolve website, you know you are in a showcase of designer clothing options. Of Michel costello To Superdown, you know that the dress you choose will be the next unique cocktail dress in your wardrobe.
We are obsessed with Michael Costello’s Jake dress ($ 198) which has a vibe like Miss America and will enhance your look for your next wedding or special event.
While most parts from Revolve are more expensive than other retailers, it’s splurge that will stay in your closet for years to come (and more future RSVPs, too).
Shop some of our other favorites:
The best for a wide range of designers who won’t break the bank
Ah, Nordstrom. The reliable department store we always come back to, especially for occasion dresses. While Nordstrom has designer options, they are not as expensive as other retailers and are significantly more timeless for all types of clothing.
Not to mention that Nordstrom offers designers like Mac Duggal, Adrianna papell, Eliza J and more.
For a must-have option, we like People’s Nicole Sweetheart Neck Cocktail Dress ($ 165) which comes in 10 photo-ready colors and has a sleek bodice.
Shop some of our other favorites:
The best bodycon cocktail dresses, with pretty flowy options too
Enter the populated Gen Z online store for all things dresses. Whether it’s for your varsity ceremony, backyard wedding, or date night, Hello Molly has an endless supply of options so cute you’ll want to spend an entire day browsing her styles.
For a gorgeous sky blue color with the cutest sleeves we’ve ever seen, the Luxury love dress ($ 67) is worth adding to the cart. And, for even more styles, we’ve created an edit for some of the best Hello Molly dresses that we just can’t stop fainting with.
Shop some of our other favorites:
The best avant-garde cocktail dresses that are
Oh, if you are looking for the best cocktail dress, you should not sleep on Nookie. Her styles are too luxurious to handle and will be absolutely complimented at your next reception.
The Marine Mélodie Mini ($ 259) is one of our favorites, featuring gorgeous shapely gathers and sleek sleeves. Plus, it’s available in black, green, and white for pre-order to ship between December 15th and December 30th.
Shop some of our other favorites:
The best fancy cocktail dresses with a little something extra
OK, we’re not gonna lie to each other Sherri Hill cocktail dresses are crazy. But, if you’ve got a more fancy occasion (maybe a sibling’s wedding or a banquet party), Sherri Hill has the most stunning styles you’ll be glad you chose.
His Lace pattern fitted cocktail dress ($ 480) is jaw-dropping, as it comes in a well-detailed mint and nude bodycon. Among other styles, Sherri Hill isn’t just for prom (although two of my SH prom dresses fit me like a glove).
Shop some of our other favorites:
