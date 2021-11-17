If you haven’t been using one of these concealers for men yet, then what do you do?

One of the first grooming products I ever purchased was a long-discontinued Yves Saint Laurent stick from LHomme Touche Eclat. I was 16 and I was traveling to Dubai to see my brother who lived there at the time, and I decided to indulge myself at Duty Free because I had heard from my friends that the corrector under the eyes of brands Parisiennes was, and I quote here, life-changing.

Housed in a gunmetal casing (presumably to make it look more masculine than the glitzy version of the Golden Girls), the wand contained a bright beige liquid that was far too pale for my skin tone, applied using the placed brush. at the end.

The problem was that back then I wasn’t the grooming genius I claim to be now, and every time I wore it I put on so much that I looked like I had done a very long ski trip (at best) or like I was going to a Halloween party disguised as a Kung Fu Panda (at worst). The high contrast effect was only enhanced by the intensity of my Arabian tan.

Following my first mishaps, I tended to shy away from correctors in front of my eyes, never really trusting them to do the job they promise. That was, at least, until I met makeup artist Nadia Altinbas on a shoot last year, where she introduced me to the Burberrys Cashmere concealer. Ultra-light and easy to apply, a soft hazelnut along the contour of the eye socket immediately illuminates with a subtlety I could only dream of as a teenager.

The Burberrys concealer is great because it sits well on the skin, creating a youthful, dewy finish that’s subtle. Says Altinbas, who has worked with Andrew Scott and Sam Claflin. If you need a little extra help correcting the dark area in the inner under-eye corner, I highly recommend Clinique Airbrush Concealer in Medium 02 as the peach tone neutralizes the dark.

When men in makeup were until recently a taboo subject – the prerogative of drag queens and other misfits – it is now big business. Indeed, a YouGov survey conducted in 2019 revealed that one in 20 men now wear makeup regularly. That’s five percent of the UK’s male population (or at least the five percent brave enough to admit it), some 1.5 million people.

So it stands to reason that a multitude of big brands have started to jump on the men’s makeup bandwagon, producing foundations, eyebrow pencils and, of course, concealers designed expressly for the male market: from Chanel. , including the Boy de Chanel brand. up line was launched with praise two years ago at Tom Ford. According to Selfridges, sales of the latest designers’ under-eye concealer line have recently increased by 68%.

Elsewhere, a slew of innovative brands that make beauty and makeup products aimed directly at the less-fair sex have sprung up, most notable being War Paint, a men’s-only makeup brand founded by British entrepreneur Danny Gray. in 2018. “Concealer is our top seller, which is no surprise when dark under eye is the top search term for men’s beauty and grooming on Google. Gray tells me. easy to use, giving instant results.It’s the perfect product to demonstrate the power of makeup with minimal effort.

So, according to Gray, what is behind the growing popularity of concealer under the eyes? Why do men suddenly care more? Over the past couple of years, there has been a surge in the number of men working on their skin care routines. He tells me. The dark under the eyes is one of those things that a good skin care alone can have a hard time dealing with completely, so I think the concealer is a natural stepping stone into this routine and that’s why it is. such a popular product.

According to Tom Ford, the reason for the rise in popularity of his correctors has more to do with the fact that they actually work, especially for wearers who spend more time than usual in front of the camera (the one built into a Macbook or otherwise). . I learned the trick from being photographed and filmed that if I use a little concealer in the corners under my eyes and then a little translucent powder, the light cannot pick up the darkness when I’m in front of the camera. Ford said.

I can attest that Fords Concealer – which is no different from lipstick in the way it is applied – really gets the job done. I applied a tampon or two a day for a week as research for this part. Dabbed gently on my well hydrated skin it subtly helped conceal the tensions of the third confinement (which were really starting to show up, let me tell you) I also tried the hyaluronic acid infused concealer from Parisian brand By Terrys. on the recommendation of GQs Angelo Mitakos, fashion editor obsessed with makeup, was just as effective – if not more – than the Ford offering.

However, when it comes to applying concealer, I’m sorry to say I’m still as fiery as I was in my teenage years (my partner cruelly pointed out that I looked like Donald Trump in Aspen after a particularly unsuccessful attempt) so I’ll let Altinbas explain how to do it correctly instead.

The key to getting a concealer under the eyes is to apply a high quality eye cream underneath so that the skin is hydrated, this way the product will rest lightly on the skin and give a youthful and smooth finish. I recommend Sisley Black Rose Eye Cream. She tells me. If the underside of the eye is dehydrated, the product will sit heavily under the eye and be noticeable. Men, in particular, don’t want it to be obvious that they are wearing concealer, so moisturizing the skin first is very important. You can always mix concealer with concealer under the eyes for a lighter finish.

Five of the best correctors for men

1 | Chanel

Chanel concealer, 35 years old, chanel.com

2 | Tom ford

36-year-old Tom Ford proofreader tomford.com

3 | War paint

Corrector by War Paint, 18, warpaintformen.com

4 | By Terry

5 | Burberry

NOW READ

The best moisturizers for men for amazing skin

Five grooming tips to challenge old age

How to master gray hair and become a silver fox