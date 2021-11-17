Fashion
The R.Vivimos Velvet Mini Dress is a Stunning 90s Look for the Holidays
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.
In case you haven’t been on social media lately, we were here to tell you that ’90s style is all the rage. The biggest trends of the decades fall into a few different categories. You’ve got the grunge basics and the classically preppy vibes, but our 90s favorite pieces are the funkiest ones that make more of a statement!
Of course, not all situations allow for some of the most extravagant times. The holidays, for example, are events that usually call for a sleek aesthetic, but luckily you can still channel that retro energy! If you love the ’90s and want the perfect party dress for the parties, this mini velvet by R.Vivimos was made for you.
Get the R.Vivimos Women’s Long Sleeve Velvet Button Down Mini Dress for $ 24, available on Amazon! Please note that prices are correct as of the published date, November 17, 2021, but are subject to change.
This collar shirt dress has buttons that go from the neckline to the hem. It is made of a silky and shiny velor which is absolutely ideal for the holiday period. It’s a vibrant time, so what better way to evoke the season than by rocking a velvet dress?
Which give this velvet dress its typical 90s feel is the gathered detail in the center of the garment. Not only is it totally on-trend, but it creates such a flattering fit! The way the gathers extend across the body can help flatten the tummy area, which is always a welcome benefit, especially during this time of year. Hello, fun without guilt!
You can currently pick up this dress in a variety of fabulous hues, and there are a few that are particularly suitable for vacation photos. Green and mauve are obvious choices, but you can also go for classic shades of black or light brown if you want more versatility. For a complete ’90s ensemble, pair this dress with chunky platform boots or minimalist kitten heels. Now let’s get ready to celebrate the holidays in the style!
Not what you are looking for? To verify more styles of A. We live and shop all clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Remember to check everything Amazon Daily Deals!
Discover more of our choices and offers here!
