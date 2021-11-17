New book celebrates Annie Leibovitz’s fashion photography

T

IT FIRST The lens through which Annie Leibovitz, an American photographer, looked at was the rear window of her parents’ station wagon. Her father was a lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force, and in the late 1960s their family moved from suburban Connecticut to the Philippines. Her first camera came later, she tells Zoom from her home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. It was an inexpensive Minolta SR-T 101, bought on a trip to Japan with her mother when she was 18, on hiatus from her painting studies at the San Francisco Art Institute. She had no intention of becoming a photographer, so why spend too much on a camera?

And yet Ms. Leibovitz is now celebrated for her images of world leaders, actors, musicians and activists, who disarm and glorify her subjects in equal measure. Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland, a new photo book of her work, is the first to focus on her decades-long career in fashion photography and the photos she took for Vogue.

Much of the output of 72-year-old artists blurs the line between photojournalism, which strives to document a fleeting moment to preserve reality, and editorial photography, which portrays its subjects in stylized ways to promote products, tell a story or get attention. As a student, Ms. Leibovitz found the friction between documentary photography and fashion shoots compelling. The first was kept higher while the other was considered commercial.

Glamor deserves to be documented, she believes. Its subjects, whether politicians (like Hillary Clinton), pop stars (like Lady Gaga) or activists (including Malala Yousafzai) are captured in an incredibly realistic way. At the same time, they radiate in the dramatic light she casts on them, enhanced with a glow reminiscent of the chiaroscuro technique used by Renaissance painters.

Ms. Leibovitz once hoped to become a painter, but quickly gave up on that ambition and took evening classes in photography. The abstract painting of the time was too angry and I didn’t have the patience, she said. In 1970 she started working for Rolling stone; in 1973, she was the magazine’s chief photographer. No one told me how to take a picture, she recalls. She photographed John Lennon and Yoko Ono hours before Lennons’ murder, and with Hunter S. Thompson covered Richard Nixons the final days in the White House.

Despite all the excitement of her daily job, she often found herself visiting the Las Palmas newsstand in Los Angeles to flip through glossy magazines full of decadent images of photographers such as Guy Bourdin and Helmut Newton. She saw parallels between the types of images they produced and the work she did with touring rock singers. It also gave her new ideas on how she could take pictures.

She (behind the camera) and the subjects in front of her are, she thinks, engaged in an act of performance. His work is imbued with theatricality. She photographed Angelina Jolie at the front of a hang glider and Keira Knightley as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Ms. Leibovitz’s mother was a dance teacher and always enrolled her in classes. It changed the way I looked at things around the camera, she says. There is a rhythm to his process, a one-two of intrusion and retreat.

His work is often funny too. My approach to fashion has always been light, she says. She reveled in his inherent whimsy. Take, for example, her shoot with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker in front of a mountain of pillows. Or his series featuring Natalia Vodianova, a Russian model, crammed into a small house like Lewis Carrolls Alice in her wonderland.

In 2007, Ms. Leibovitz became the first American to officially photograph Queen Elizabeth II and her family. Research is an integral part of this kind of mission, she says. I can’t afford to go on set without a plan. She sees her subjects as creative partners and the final images as a reflection of this relationship. But they will always be some sort of fiction, she admits, despite the immediacy and realism of the photograph. It will never be possible to capture all the complexity of a subject in one shot. You can only get ten percent of a person in a picture.

Both images in this article are provided courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth

Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland is published by Phaidon. Photographic prints from the book will be on display at Hauser & Wirth in Southampton, New York, until December 23, 2021.