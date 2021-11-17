Fashion
New book celebrates Annie Leibovitz’s fashion photography
T
IT FIRST The lens through which Annie Leibovitz, an American photographer, looked at was the rear window of her parents’ station wagon. Her father was a lieutenant colonel in the US Air Force, and in the late 1960s their family moved from suburban Connecticut to the Philippines. Her first camera came later, she tells Zoom from her home on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. It was an inexpensive Minolta SR-T 101, bought on a trip to Japan with her mother when she was 18, on hiatus from her painting studies at the San Francisco Art Institute. She had no intention of becoming a photographer, so why spend too much on a camera?
And yet Ms. Leibovitz is now celebrated for her images of world leaders, actors, musicians and activists, who disarm and glorify her subjects in equal measure. Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland, a new photo book of her work, is the first to focus on her decades-long career in fashion photography and the photos she took for Vogue.
Much of the output of 72-year-old artists blurs the line between photojournalism, which strives to document a fleeting moment to preserve reality, and editorial photography, which portrays its subjects in stylized ways to promote products, tell a story or get attention. As a student, Ms. Leibovitz found the friction between documentary photography and fashion shoots compelling. The first was kept higher while the other was considered commercial.
Glamor deserves to be documented, she believes. Its subjects, whether politicians (like Hillary Clinton), pop stars (like Lady Gaga) or activists (including Malala Yousafzai) are captured in an incredibly realistic way. At the same time, they radiate in the dramatic light she casts on them, enhanced with a glow reminiscent of the chiaroscuro technique used by Renaissance painters.
Ms. Leibovitz once hoped to become a painter, but quickly gave up on that ambition and took evening classes in photography. The abstract painting of the time was too angry and I didn’t have the patience, she said. In 1970 she started working for Rolling stone; in 1973, she was the magazine’s chief photographer. No one told me how to take a picture, she recalls. She photographed John Lennon and Yoko Ono hours before Lennons’ murder, and with Hunter S. Thompson covered Richard Nixons the final days in the White House.
Despite all the excitement of her daily job, she often found herself visiting the Las Palmas newsstand in Los Angeles to flip through glossy magazines full of decadent images of photographers such as Guy Bourdin and Helmut Newton. She saw parallels between the types of images they produced and the work she did with touring rock singers. It also gave her new ideas on how she could take pictures.
She (behind the camera) and the subjects in front of her are, she thinks, engaged in an act of performance. His work is imbued with theatricality. She photographed Angelina Jolie at the front of a hang glider and Keira Knightley as Dorothy from The Wizard of Oz. Ms. Leibovitz’s mother was a dance teacher and always enrolled her in classes. It changed the way I looked at things around the camera, she says. There is a rhythm to his process, a one-two of intrusion and retreat.
His work is often funny too. My approach to fashion has always been light, she says. She reveled in his inherent whimsy. Take, for example, her shoot with Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker in front of a mountain of pillows. Or his series featuring Natalia Vodianova, a Russian model, crammed into a small house like Lewis Carrolls Alice in her wonderland.
In 2007, Ms. Leibovitz became the first American to officially photograph Queen Elizabeth II and her family. Research is an integral part of this kind of mission, she says. I can’t afford to go on set without a plan. She sees her subjects as creative partners and the final images as a reflection of this relationship. But they will always be some sort of fiction, she admits, despite the immediacy and realism of the photograph. It will never be possible to capture all the complexity of a subject in one shot. You can only get ten percent of a person in a picture.
Both images in this article are provided courtesy of the artist and Hauser & Wirth
Annie Leibovitz: Wonderland is published by Phaidon. Photographic prints from the book will be on display at Hauser & Wirth in Southampton, New York, until December 23, 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.economist.com/books-and-arts/2021/11/17/a-new-book-celebrates-annie-leibovitzs-fashion-photography
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]