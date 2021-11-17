M&S allows customers to rent 299 Christmas party dresses for just 13





You can rent the dress which you will only wear once (Photo: Getty Images) This holiday season, you might be on the hunt for a new dress. M&S decided to try to take fast fashion out of fast fashion, by offering a selection of women’s clothing for rent to shoppers before Christmas. At mass time shopping is an initiative that many environmentally conscious consumers will be grateful for. Dresses retailing up to $ 299 will be available at a significantly lower rental cost, meaning your work and Christmas party attire can be sorted without breaking the bank and, more importantly, also benefiting the store. ‘environment. Sustainability is becoming a growing concern for many M&S party products, including dresses from the popular X Ghost collaboration, will be listed on the Hirestreet rental platform. Initially, the partnership will run on a trial basis, with buyers being able to rent items costing between 69 and 299, starting at just 13 for a period of four days. Two dresses that you can currently rent (Photo: Hirestreet) Katie Bickerstaffe, COO of M&S, said of the new collaboration: Clothing rental is a growing market and working with Hirestreet through our Founders Factory joint venture gives us a huge opportunity to learn from the start- up leader in this space, to operate in an agile manner. and better understand what our customers expect from rental services. As we develop M&S clothing we want to be more relevant more often and we know that customers are more and more interested in the circular economy of fashion. Our partnership with Hirestreet means we put M&S ​​clothing in front of new customers and our first rental edition not only showcases the style we offer, it also highlights the value and quality of clothing designed to last. Following: Xmas

This decision comes as MEPs call for real change in fast fashion. Retailers and manufacturers were the target of a 2019 Environmental Audit Committee (ECA) report. He looked at durability and clothing, with fee recommendations on each item purchased to help fund recycling. The report says 140 million pieces of clothing are sent to landfill in the UK each year, which is higher than any other country in Europe. Since then, the pressure has continued to mount and rental has normalized. It is also an opportunity for M&S to develop its economic model, given that for years, they have observed a decline in sales of women’s fashion while their latest readings are a little more optimistic. Do you have a story to share? Contact us by sending an email to [email protected] MORE: Aldi Launches Haute Couture Winter Collection Including First Christmas Sweater

MORE: New Look Ventures Into The Pre-Beloved Fashion Market With Clothing Donation Service

MORE: Platform heels are back in fashion here are the best ones to buy



