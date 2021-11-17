Naomi Osaka joins Victoria’s Secret VS collective – WWD

Naomi Osaka is now part of by Victoria’s Secret.

The professional tennis player and quadruple winner of the Grand Slam is the latest in a series of top personalities to join Victoria’s Secret VS Collective, an initiative that includes women from diverse backgrounds who share their stories through collaborations, business partnerships and cause-related campaigns.

“After having learned and understood the vision of VS for the Collective, I wanted to join these incredible women”, Osaka told WWD exclusively. “I remember walking into [Victoria’s Secret] stores when I was a kid and wondered why none of the women on the wall looked like me. Now as a collective we can inspire the next generation of all different backgrounds, cultures and sizes. It represents such progress for me.

Naomi Osaka in the field.

AP Images

Other members of the VS collective include model and mental health advocate Hailey Bieber; actress and entrepreneur Priyanka Chopra; world champion freestyle skier Eileen Gu; professional footballer and LGBTQ activist Megan Rapinoe; plus size model Paloma Elsesser and transgender model Valentina Sampaio.

“Thinking of the VS collective and our ever-growing advocacy group, Naomi was a natural fit,” said Janie Schaffer, head of design at Victoria’s Secret. “She radiates such positive energy and continues to inspire women around the world with her courage, determination and honesty. We are honored to partner with Naomi to contribute to positive change. “

The tennistar’s first role as part du Collectif is a guest on Victoria’s Secret new podcast “VS Voices”, which launched last month. In the latest episode, airing today, Osaka talks about what she hopes to achieve as part of the VS collective, the importance of keeping her sanity, fashion, Kobe Bryant as a model, and how Serena Williams – and women in general – must endure double standards.

On the latter, she refers to the 2018 US Open, when Osaka beat Williams. But the victory came with mixed emotions. Williams has been criticized by some for being too aggressive with a referee.

“Certainly, if a male player had done that, it wouldn’t have been broadcast as well,” the soft-spoken tennis champion told podcast host Amanda de Cadenet. “There are actually male players who have done a lot worse, like literally last year and this year, and they don’t get any reporting at all. So I don’t know if it’s because Serena is Serena, or [if] people just wanted to write negative stuff. I can’t say that if we were both male players the outcome would have been the same. But I can say that people are very interested in Serena and whatever she does she will get attention. And it was just unfortunate that this was the moment that caught the interest of a lot of people.

Since then, Osaka, which is currently ranked second among female tennis players in the world, has been in the news for more than her athletic skills.s.

In the summer of 2020, Osaka wore face masks bearing the names of blacks who had been killed by police. She then decided to go out the Western and Southern Open because of what she said at the time was “the continued genocide of blacks”. The following summer, Osaka withdrew from Roland-Garros, citing concerns about his mental health – which she discusses in the podcast.

“I did not go to Roland Garros and I intend to retire. It’s just something that happened, ”she explained. “At the time, I wasn’t thinking about how my decision might affect others as well. But I’m really glad he had a positive impact.

Osaka’s self-care routines include therapy, dog, soothing music, and slowing down as much as possible. And she has an affinity for fashion.

“I’m a VS fan and my favorite items are the flannel pajama sets,” Osaka told WWD. “Not only do I like them to relax at home, but they make a great gift because it’s something anyone can use. I’m also going to to pursue my passion for design, which has become my main objective outside the field.

The tennis player has already made collaborations and paid partnerships with Louis Vuitton, Nike, Frankie Bikinis, Levi’s, Shiseido and a collection of limited edition handbags with Scottish accessories brand Strathberry. In addition, Osaka recently has launched its own skin care line, called Kinlò.

Naomi Osaka sits front row in the Coach show during New York Fashion Week in February 2020.

STPHANE FEUGRE / WWD

“I appreciate [the fashion collaborations]Osaka said on the podcast. “Because I feel like I grew up playing tennis and there are so many areas that I don’t have a lot of knowledge and it’s just interesting to be able to interact with everyone [in retail and beauty] who is, like, at the top of their domain.

Meanwhile, the VS collective, which launched in June, is part of Victoria’s Secret’s larger growth strategy. After the sale of the business – which includes the brands Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, Victoria’s Secret Beauty and Pink – To private equity firm Sycamore Partners for $ 525 million fell through, Victoria’s Secret officially separated from Bath & Body Works – and the largest company L Brands – in August. Victoria’s Secret & Co. is now an independent company listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Victoria’s Secret is trying to rebrand itself as an advocate for all women. The strategy includes a more diverse range of role models and influencers.

Courtesy photo AZTEK Incorporated

The move was part of the lingerie retailer’s efforts to gain market share and win back consumers who have turned to digital brands, many of which offer a more inclusive assortment. Victoria’s Secret has since tried to give itself the ultimate makeover, renaming itself a lingerie company for empowering women.

In July, Martin Waters, Managing Director of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, told L Brands Investor Day that the company’s mission “is to be the world’s leading advocate for women. And it’s about creating lasting relationships with women who mirror their journey and their community and create positive change for the world through the power of our platform and through our products and services.

Other return strategies include update stores to include taller models and a more inclusive imagination; add a string of high-level hires to the C-suite, including a council made up almost entirely of women (six out of seven); hire a plus size model Ali Tate Cutler; reintroduce swimsuits, and by selling the British Victoria’s Secret Company while closing hundreds of unprofitable stores to make way for more lucrative markets, like Milan and Israel.

So far, the strategy seems to convince at least some consumers that the lingerie brand is serious about making lasting change. Victoria’s Secret & Co. reported sales of around $ 1.6 billion last quarter, driven by strength across all channels and geographies. A company representative confirmed that the brand plans to expand to India soon.

But investors are not completely sold. Victoria’s Secret and Co. shares, which closed up 0.82% on Tuesday at $ 51.62, is down 11.3% year-on-year.

The firm plans to publish quarterly results on Wednesday after the market closes.