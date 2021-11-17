Ariana Grande puts a twist on her little black dress and platforms on The Voice – Footwear News





All products and services presented are independently selected by the editors. However, FN may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes. Ariana Grande reinvented the little black dress look on “The Voice” last night.

Ariana Grande wears a blazer dress and black wedge heels in “The Voice”. CREDIT: Trae Patton / NBC The “Thank U, Next” singer took work clothes and transformed them into a fabulous glamorous outfit for the show. The star wore an oversized black blazer with crossed buttons and loose sleeves and made it a perfect mini dress.

Holly Forbes, Ariana Grande, Jim and Sasha Allen in “The Voice”. CREDIT: Trae Patton / NBC She added a bit more flair to the outfit with a satin bow, which she wore in her hair above her ponytail as well as a pair of large crystal-embellished earrings.

Ariana Grande wears a blazer dress and black wedge heels in “The Voice”. CREDIT: Trae Patton / NBC The “Side to Side” singer upgraded the look with her shoes. She embraced the trends with her shoes and wore a pair of Mary Jane PVC platform pumps that had a chunky sole and a form-fitting strap that wrapped around her ankles.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande and Blake Shelton in “The Voice”. CREDIT: Trae Patton / NBC The 28-year-old is a platform pro and often opts for ultra-high heels. Grande tends to take the opportunity to become glamorous while on the show. Last week, the singer sported a look identical to the same Versace dress that Jennifer Garner’s character Jenna Rink wore in the hit movie “13 Going on 30”.

Ariana Grande on the set of “The Voice”. CREDIT: Trae Patton / NBC The tribute moment featured a blue, green, mint and red striped mini dress, accessorized with Jenna Rink’s signature hairstyle (played by Jennifer Garner). She polished the look with a pair of platforms. She wore a pair of blue Stuart Weitzman pumps that also matched the shoes Rink wore in the movie. Upgrade your look with these platform pumps. Buy now: Jessica Simpson Irbella Platform Sandal, $ 70. Steve Madden Lola Sandals, $ 140.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Ave Buy now: Schutz Keefa suede platform sandals, $ 138 Discover Ariana Grande’s style over the years.

