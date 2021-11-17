Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster continue to show off their fashion credentials in his Rolls Royce

They are no strangers to glamorous dating.

And Rod Stewart and Penny Lancaster showcased their fashion credentials on Tuesday night while in the back of the crooner’s famous Rolls Royce.

The 76-year-old Sailing hitmaker donned a sleek black fur coat, while his model wife, 50, wowed in a sparkling black and gold minidress.

Returning home in the luxury vehicle concluded a busy day for the couple, who have been married for 14 years.

Not only has the couple appeared on the BBC’s The One Show, but TV personality Penny has also shown her support for Children In Need, attending Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco Danceathon.

Taking to her Instagram story Tuesday night, Penny shared a candid shot of herself on the dance floor, writing, “I loved joining Sophie in her cooking dancathon today so much. Keep dancing, you’ll break it !! ‘

Earlier in the evening, Rod and Penny cut stylish silhouettes when they arrived on the set of The One Show.

The couple held hands as they made their way to the studio where they met another guest Rosamund Pike.

Rod took a step forward in fashion by sporting an all-gray ensemble, opting for a floral coat over a gray turtleneck and pairing it with matching gray pants and shoes.

Walking alongside Rod, Penny stood out in a camel coat which she paired with green leather pants that showcased her long legs.

She let her golden locks fall over her shoulders and took a pale pink Gucci bag and an Apple shopping bag.

On set, the hitmaker posed for photos with Rosamund, who dazzled in an all-white outfit.

She donned a pair of sleek white long pants and opted for a lace top to complete her outfit, wearing her hair in her signature sleek bob.

Rod appeared on the BBC One show to discuss his recently released 31st studio album titled The Tears Of Hercules.

The music icon said his latest album was born out of lockdown, noting that it was “the best album he’s done in a long time.”

He also revealed that one of the songs on the new album, Touchline, was dedicated to his father, who he said taught him and his brothers to love football.

Speaking to his Instagram account, he said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I bring you the tears of Hercules.

“It’s been a wonderful time making this record and I’m so happy we can finally release it!”

He concluded: “Make sure to grab a copy via the link in my bio!”

The crooner also revealed that two tracks on the album – I Can’t Imagine and Precious Memories – are about his wife Penny, who he’s been married to since 2006.

Rod and Penny share sons Alastair, 15, and Aiden, 10, and Rod has six more children from his previous relationships.

He shares his daughter Renee and son Liam with his second wife Rachel Hunter and children Kimberly and Sean with his first wife Alana.

Rod also has a daughter named Sarah, from his relationship with Susannah Boffey in the 60s and shares Ruby with his ex Kelly Emberg, who he dated from 1983 to 1990.