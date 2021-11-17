Seton Hill men’s basketball looking for a turnaround season





Downplaying a last-place prediction from his fellow Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Western Division coaches, Kendrick Saunders chose to teach patience to a Seton Hill men’s basketball team who were eager to return to the field after a inactivity season. The Griffins, with three games in four days to open the season, were hoping for a turnaround from their 4-22 record two years ago before taking time off last season at the height of the covid-19 pandemic. “We hadn’t played for almost two years and our kids were really excited to be back on the pitch,” said Saunders, who is in his third season at Seton Hill. “It has been good for everyone’s mental health. It’s good. That’s why you’re doing this, to train these young men to be leaders on and off the pitch. ” Whatever the outcome, Saunders is just hoping for a smooth, uninterrupted season like last year. “I am excited about our group,” he said. “The last time we played (in 2019-20) we played nine freshmen and were one of the youngest teams in Division II. We’ve managed to keep seven of these guys in the program, and we’re really developing them. Our guys grew up spiritually through the turbulent times of covid. Seton Hill can boast of having five players who are at least 6-7-7 inches, including 7-foot, 240-pound junior Jimmy Moon, a former Catholic Serra star and the Griffins’ returning top scorer (12.1 points per game) and rebounder (6.7 rounds per minute). Team 2019-20. “I call him ‘The Hometown Kid’,” Saunders said. “He had a great freshman season two years ago,” although injuries limited Moon’s playing time. “We have a good size and a good length. ” Maybe other local talent is on the way. Despite only three WPIAL players on the current roster, Saunders said he hopes to continue signing local players. Marrek Paola, a 6-10 junior from Ligonier Valley, and Ryan Meis 6-1 second year from Bethel Park join Moon as former WPIAL stars on the Seton Hill roster. “Always on the lookout for local talent,” Saunders said. “Jimmy and Marrek have had a good impact. Their leadership in our program is really strong. Due to last year’s hiatus, Meis is in his first season of college competition. The Griffins will miss Nathan Davis, their 2019-20 top scorer and the second all-time top scorer for Seton Hill with 1,712 points, who plays professionally in Germany. But Saunders has moved on to the current squad and has solid play from other players besides Moon, Paola and Meis, including 6-8 juniors Aaron Celcis, 6-5 juniors Drew Green and 6-5 juniors Michael Joyner. “Guys are always trying to get separation in practice no matter what position,” Saunders said. “Over time, things will change. We have to run and take care of the things that we can control. We have what we call a gold standard, in terms of what we do: take care of basketball, play defense and get deflections, things of that nature. We will also keep track of things like when a player dives to the ground or takes loads. “We are trying to build this culture here.”

Dave Mackall is a contributing writer for Tribune-Review.

