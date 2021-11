Tyrell Hampton Wins Inaugural Bal Harbor Boutique Emerging Fashion Photography Award

Young talent Tyrell Hampton has been chosen as the winner of a new award for Outstanding Fashion Photographers Under 30 Based in the United States: The First-ever Bal Harbor Shops Emerging Fashion Photography Award. The Hamptons’ dynamic eye for portraiture captured the jury, a group of prominent editors and photographers, including Alessia Glaviano of Vogue Italy, Michael Famighetti from Opening and photographers Diana Markosian and Gillian Laub, who have worked closely with Bal Harbor Shops and Cultivated magazine editor Sarah Harrelson on her pick. After running campaigns for brands like Alexander Wang, Calvin Klein and Coach, and shooting fashion editorials for a myriad of publications, rising creation is one to watch. On his Instagram account and website, the fashion photographer shares an abundance of alluring nightlife snaps, which offer dynamic, sometimes provocative, glimpses into the lives of today’s top celebrities and influencers. Hamptons’ background in dance is also apparent in his work, as his photographic art incorporates liveliness and movement. The energy and emotion of Tyrell’s images immediately captivated us all. We are all very happy to honor him, writes Harrelson in a statement. As the inaugural winner, the fashion photographer will receive a $ 5,000 grant for continued support of his work. On November 19, Hampton will present his first solo exhibition, Go Home, at the SN37 gallery in New York. A variety of black-and-white images from photographers showcasing New York’s nightlife from 2016 to today will be on display, an ode to his own maturity there. Hampton chose to donate all proceeds from the show to the Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation. Bal Harbor Shops and Cultivated will celebrate the Hamptons’ successes during Art Basel Miami in December. In the 56-year history of Bal Harbor Shops, we’ve championed both fashion photography and fashion illustration as part of our core DNA, says Shops Carolyn Travis. Since 2020, Bal Harbor Shops has rewarded a fashion illustrator with its annual Creative Challenge award. This new distinction is part of the tradition of raising deserving young professionals. With that in mind, she continues, the Bal Harbor Shops Emerging Fashion Photography Award was created to honor and support the best new creative talent. Want more culture?Register nowto receive the Cultured newsletter, a bi-weekly guide to what’s new and next steps in art, architecture, design and more.

