Trendy Feather Tops – The County





International Hat Day is November 25.

International Hat Day is November 25. I guess there are still a few of us who remember our grandmothers wearing hats in church. Hats have long been important to society. Of course, one of the reasons is that they were (and still are) convenient for a lot of things. Hats protect us from the sun or rain and, in cold weather, help us stay warm. In many cases, hats were worn as part of religious ritual to signify respect and as a display of respect to God, as well as to show commitment to the cultural identity of his faith. Hats or headwear were also worn to demonstrate wealth, status or profession. For wealth and status, think crowns on monarchs and powdered wigs on our ancestors. As for the profession, we may remember the nurses hats of the 1950s, or the hats of train conductors like the one recently made popular in the book and movie Polar Express. Hats have even been a source of controversy. For centuries, ostrich feathers have been worn on hats as decoration, especially by prominent men. By the 1600s, wealthy women had adopted this tradition. In the 1890s, women wore entire bird bodies over hats and clothing. For the Victorians, symbolism was omnipresent. Symbols were used to convey emotions in jewelry and fashion. In addition, the symbols presented the found wealth. Birds such as the swallow were frequently seen in jewelry and postcards of the time to symbolize your loved one’s desire to return home safely and faithfully. The birds on the hats symbolized femininity. In 1886, famous ornithologist Frank Chapman, while walking through Manhattan, observed 700 ladies’ hats, 525 of which were topped with birds and feathers. Among these, 40 varieties of birds were represented. No one understood at the time that birds, and therefore their feathers, were not unlimited. In 1900, legislation began to be passed to protect birds. Fortunately, legislation and a popular new bob hairstyle for women in the 1920s finally did away with these extravagant hats. Simple and slumped hats and bells were later adopted as haute couture. The company did not look favorably on those who did not have a hat in public, even in the 1940s. The hat as a fashion statement practically disappeared in the 1970s. This could be due to the change in fashion. hairstyle or perhaps women who no longer want to be told what to do and what to wear. Anyone who knows me knows my fondness for the Victorian era and that I can often be found in costume with a Victorian tea hat. Personally, I would like people to wear hats more often today because I find them stylish and stylish. Think of a young Jackie Kennedy in the Camelot era in the White House. For more information contact the Presque Isle Historical Society by calling 207-762-1151 or sending an email [email protected]. Kimberly R. Smith is the Secretary / Treasurer of the Presque Isle Historical Society.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecounty.me/2021/11/17/opinion/fashions-fine-feathered-toppers/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos