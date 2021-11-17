All your little black dress needs in Hoboken + Jersey City

La Petite Robe Noire chic, spicy and timeless. Always in fashion for a party, a working day in the office or a night out on the town – this is the Swiss Army knife of every woman’s wardrobe. We help you (literally) know where to find an LBD in Hoboken and Jersey City to meet your shopping needs. Read on to plan your LBD shopping adventure in Hoboken and Jersey City.

Hoboken

Alba Boutique | 716 Washington Street

(Photo credit: @albaboutique)

Alba has been serving Hobokens’ fashion needs for almost 10 years. Its mission is to make buyers feel the prettiest and most confident at any age and at any stage. Owner Jeanna Palumbo is delighted to give personal experience to the happiest and most vulnerable moments in life. Customers can also make an appointment with a stylist and benefit from a personalized and shopping experience.

Price range for LBD: $ 50-200, depending on the designer

an X d | 503 Washington Street

(Photo credit: hopshopatataxd)

a X d is Albas’ sister store on Washington Street. Its motto is less than $ 100, giving buyers a stylish but thrifty option. A little black dress can be found for any special occasion without breaking the bank. The Hoboken store is the flagship, but there are also stores in Ridgefield and Morristown. The selection of shops is also available online.

Price range for LBD: $ 50-100, all under $ 100

Brooke and Bel | 60 4th Street

Brooke and Bel opened at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and has thrived in the best possible way in the community of Hoboken. Located downtown just off Washington Street, the boutique is owned and operated by women. Owners Brooke Stowers and Sam Belfer Braham organized the selection in the store to help all shoppers leave feeling better. think that shopping is about connecting and providing a personal connection.

Price range for LBD: $ 200-375, depending on the designer.

Dor L Dor | 413 Washington Street

(Photo credit: @dorldornyc)

Located on Washington Street, Dor L Dor offers shirts, dresses, skirts and accessories. This family-run, local chain offers free personal styling for shoppers, which means there’s always someone to help. The selection of dresses gets straight to the point by being organized into Casual and Night Out sections. Dor LDor also sells shoes and accessories, so the whole look can be put together in one visit. This boutique prides itself on being at the forefront of fashion, so the offers are always at the forefront of fashion.

Price range for LBD: $ 20-80

Pepper and Palor | 938 Washington Street

(Photo credit: @peperandparlor)

When it started out as Peper Apparel, the store opened in 1995 and was the first of its kind in Hoboken, offering international and local quality labels. Buyers looking for designer pieces, this store is for you. Palor shoes opened in 2005 and now on Washington Street are Peper Apparel and Palor Shoes. The boutique offers pieces that are not only beautiful and original, but also wearable and timeless. Private purchases are available by appointment on Wednesdays.

Price range for LBD: $ 120-600, depending on the designer.

Francescas | 318 Washington Street

(Photo credit: @francescas)

The women immediately fell in love with Francesca’s boutique, which opened in 1999 in Houston, Texas. Francesca’s always has great promotions. So, buyers looking for a quality yet affordable dress, this store is a great option. All the little black dresses you could possibly need can be found at this store on Washington Street, and the accessories will complete the look. We love that the store has extensive sizing options up to 3X, and online shoppers can have their orders shipped to the store for easy, free pickup.

Price range for LBD: $ 30-100

Mint market | 303 1st Washington Street, Hoboken + 339 Grove Street, Jersey City

(Photo credit: @ mint market)

Owner Valarie Duardo opened Mint Market as a small storefront in Hoboken and expanded to Jersey City. Mint is a contemporary clothing store dedicated to the selection of unique styles: in addition to current styles, each store offers a large selection of vintage items. In each location, a little black dress can be found with accessories to make the perfect outfit. We love the fact that there are never two identical tours: Valarie always has new styles to share.

Price range for LBD: $ 50-150

Jersey city

Vintage store of another man’s treasure | 195 Montgomery Street

(Photo credit: @amtvintage)

This vintage boutique opened in 2006 and quickly became a favorite destination for vintage buyers and film and television producers, for its extensive catalog of clothing and accessories over the years. Owners Meika and Warren Franz have years of savings experience and pride their store on delivering quality, affordable parts. The selection is always changing and the racks are always full. For buyers who want something that no one else will really get, this is the place.

Price range for LBD: $ 50-150

Newport Mall | 30 Mall Drive West

The Newport Mall is a great resource to find a little black dress for any occasion under the sun or the stars. The mall offers sizes, styles, and brands at all price points, so for shoppers looking for something specific or trying to build a wardrobe, this is a great place to start. The stores in the mall offer sizes small, plus and large, and of course, there are plenty of places to shop for shoes and accessories to complete the look.

Pacific flea | 149 Pacific Avenue

(Photo credit: @pacificflea)

Every second Saturday from April to October, Pacific Flea is open and features vintage and antique pieces. There is a plethora of vendors in the market for customers to sort through and find the perfect dress for any occasion while enjoying different music and arts. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. with rainy dates to be determined on social networks.

More savings | Online @plusthriftjc

(Photo credit: @plusthriftjc)

More Thrift JC is an online Instagram store with live sales, with most items ranging from $ 15 to $ 25. Founders Megan Ixim and Julie Khiry felt there was no space for plus-size women to shop in Jersey City and decided to start selling through Instagram. Their goal is to spread positivity, diversity and inclusion.

Price range for LBD: $ 15-25

Rainbow shops | 2865, boulevard John F. Kennedy

(Photo credit: @rainbowshops)

With over 1,000 stores, Rainbow is a fashion retailer offering affordable clothing, footwear and accessories for junior women, plus sizes and children. While not a boutique, Rainbow is a great resource to have and visit to see if an LBD sparkles your eyes. The store offers women’s stockings in sizes XS-3X and 26-41. This Rainbow location is in Jersey City Heights and all other purchases can be made online.

Price range for LBD: $ 10-40

SECR | 291 Grove Street

(Photo credit: @securbykbs)

SECR is proud to offer clothing for every woman. meet the fashion needs of Jersey City. The boutique consists of clothing, accessories and handbags, with a particular focus on the latest fashion trends. Owner Keely Bembry was a celebrity stylist before opening her own boutique. Her goal is to make every woman feel elegant and special.

Price range for LBD: $ 50-150

Upgrading to a new LBD is always fun, but sharing your old LBD could help someone else find one and divert waste from landfills. Check out all the places to donate clothes here.