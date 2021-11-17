Shop Delilah Belle Hamlin’s Favorite Fashion Finds on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

Bravo fans have come to know Delilah Belle Hamlin over the years on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a daughter of Lisa rinna and Harry hamlin, the 23-year-old model has great genes and great jeans! Delilah Belles’ street style is both enviable and achievable. On a recent Get ready with me on Amazon Live, the fashionista served up major looks! Her seasonal selections appeal to all ages, read on to shop for the fabulous finds from Delilah Belles on Amazon.

This basic serum

I’ll start with the skin care I just purchased that is all-organic, all-natural, Hamlin said. I’m trying to be super healthy and put only good things in my skin right now. The social media star asked her 1.6 million Instagram followers to recommend their favorite vegan or cruelty-free makeup. Everyone said Ilia, so it’s Ilia, she said. Here is the True Skin Radiant Priming Serum. I used it today. I absolutely loved it. It felt so good on my skin.

Get the ILIA True Skin Natural Radiant Primer Serum for only $ 37 at Amazon!

This faux leather jacket

Hamlin then tried on his basic outfit: a white cropped tank top, blue baggy jeans and a brown faux leather jacket. The color of this looks like a brownish color, which I absolutely adore, she said. It’s amazing. You can always roll up the sleeves or just button them up.

Get the FERNGIRL Faux-Leather Button-Front Jacket for Women for only $ 49 at Amazon!

This turtleneck sweater

If it was a little cold I would go with this, it’s a turtleneck so you can always wear it under or put it around me and then you have a sweater in case you get cold while you are outside, Hamlin said. I love this. I don’t want to take it off!

Get the Oversized turtleneck sweater for women FISACE for only $ 41 at Amazon!

These Dr. Martens boots

The shoes I’m going to wear are these platform Doc Martens, which have been in my closet forever. I don’t remember when I didn’t have them, Hamlin said. They give me a lot of height because I’m a short model so every time I went to a casting I wore them. The model paired the chunky boots with a leather motorcycle jacket, a white tank top and black jeans.

Get the Dr. Martens Molly 6 Eye Boots for Women for only $ 180 at Amazon!

These high waist pants

Then Hamlin put on a professional chic ensemble. I’m trying to show you more of a working atmosphere, she said. These pants are great. They are cowardly and cute. They have this really cute tie belt, and then it just rips you off.

Get the VOIKERDR Women's High Waist Straight Leg Long Work Trousers with Belt for only $ 32 at Amazon!

This V-neck bodysuit

Hamlin paired the high waisted pants with a gray V-neck bodysuit. This top is so comfy and cute. I love him, she said. I think this bodysuit is really cute.

Get the Apofer Women's Long Sleeve Body Shaping Bodysuit for only $ 21 at Amazon!

This faux leather trench coat

Imitation leather is totally trendy! Try a longer style with this sophisticated trench coat. He’s got this pretty tie, Hamlin said. It also has buttons. And I love the way it’s ripped at the waist and its faux leather. It’s good. It’s a bit light, but it’s also a bit oversized so you can wear something underneath.

To have The Drop @lisadnyc Women's Long Faux Leather Trench Coat for only $ 110 at Amazon!